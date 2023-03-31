Key Highlights
• The company reports its profit/Loss for the year to be 250% lower compared to last year
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has released its audited financial report for the period ended December 31st, 2022 reporting a profit/loss for the year of (N406) million.
This represents a 250% decrease from the N270 million which the company reported during the same period in 2021.
Key details of the audited financial report are summarized below
Revenue
- December 2022: N3.6 billion
- December 2021: N3.04 billion
- Change: +19.7%
Gross profit
- December 2022: N10.5 billion
- December 2021: N9.2 billion
- Change: -8.3%
Total operating profit/loss
- December 2022: (N13.1) million
- December 2021: N553 million
- Change: -102%
Pre-tax profit/loss
- December 2022: (N388) million
- December 2021: N365 million
- Change: -206%
Profit/Loss for the year
- December 2022: (N406) million
- December 2021: N270 million
- Change: -250%
