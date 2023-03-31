Key Highlights

• The company reports its profit/Loss for the year to be 250% lower compared to last year

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has released its audited financial report for the period ended December 31st, 2022 reporting a profit/loss for the year of (N406) million.

This represents a 250% decrease from the N270 million which the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Key details of the audited financial report are summarized below

Revenue

December 2022: N3.6 billion

December 2021: N3.04 billion

Change: +19.7%

Gross profit

December 2022: N10.5 billion

December 2021: N9.2 billion

Change: -8.3%

Total operating profit/loss

December 2022: (N13.1) million

December 2021: N553 million

Change: -102%

Pre-tax profit/loss

December 2022: (N388) million

December 2021: N365 million

Change: -206%

Profit/Loss for the year

December 2022: (N406) million

December 2021: N270 million

Change: -250%