Canada has officially ended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) and Nigeria Student Express (NSE) visa programs as of November 8th, 2024.

Under the change, applicants from countries previously eligible for these programs will now apply through the regular study permit process, which may lead to longer wait times.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that the Canadian government’s decision to end the SDS and NSE visa programs is intended to improve the fairness and integrity of its immigration system.

By removing these specialized streams, the government aims to simplify the study permit process and provide equal opportunities for applicants from all countries.

According to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the move will also help address vulnerabilities in the system, such as fraud and exploitation, by enforcing a uniform review process.

This change ensures that all international students are subject to the same set of standards, promoting fairness and transparency.

What to know

To meet the high demand from Nigerian students wanting to study in Canada, the government launched the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) program.

The NSE provided a faster route for Nigerian applicants to obtain study permits, making it easier for thousands of students to pursue education in Canada.

However, as of November 8th, 2024, new applicants from Nigeria must now apply through the regular study permit process, the same as students from other countries.

Moving to the standard study permit process

With the end of the SDS and NSE programs, prospective students must now apply through the regular study permit process.

This means that applicants can still use Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) or other financial documents to prove they have enough money to cover their studies and living expenses, as was required under the previous programs.

The application requirements remain the same, including financial, academic, and language proficiency standards set by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

For students who submitted their applications before 2:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2024, IRCC will continue processing those applications under the old SDS or NSE guidelines, allowing them to keep the benefits of the expedited processing.

Students from countries previously eligible for these programs can still apply for study permits, but the processing times may be longer moving forward.

Impact on students

For students from Nigeria and other high demand countries like India, the end of the SDS and NSE programs means the loss of faster processing times.

These two countries, which have seen high volumes of student applications, were key beneficiaries of the specialized visa streams.

Students from these regions can still apply for study permits, but they must now go through the standard processing route.

The way forward

INC informs that prospective students should now prepare to submit their applications through the regular study permit stream, regardless of their country of residence.

Applicants are encouraged to gather all required documents, including proof of financial support, and to stay informed on any future changes by regularly checking the IRCC website.

Furthermore, students who had already applied through the SDS or NSE before the November 8th cut-off will still have their applications processed under the previous guidelines, ensuring they retain the benefits of faster processing.