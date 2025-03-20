In a survey conducted by Afrobarometer in 2024, more than half (56%) of Nigerians say they have considered leaving Nigeria, a 20-percentage-point increase compared to the percentage in 2017.

If you’re reading this, chances are you or someone close to you has contemplated building a new life abroad, especially in the United States.

While many focus on student visas and other routes, several other paths don’t require university degrees or specialized skills—the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers visa.

Understanding the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers Visa

To understand the EB-3 unskilled Other Worker Visa, you must first understand how the US immigration and visa system works. US Visas are generally divided into two types of visa—Immigrant visas and non-immigrant visas.

As they sound, immigrant visas grant their recipients permanent residency (Green Card). In contrast, non-immigrant visas allow you to visit the United States for business, leisure, events, medical, education, and other temporal travel reasons. Certain non-immigrant visas grant temporary residency and the right to work in the US without the green card or permanent residency part.

These include H1B, L, O1, P, and other work visas. Immigrant visas are classified into two types. Employment-based (tied to employment and job offers) and family-based (filed by family members like parents, spouses, etc).

The United States employment-based (EB) immigration system offers five distinct pathways to permanent residency, each serving different professional and economic needs.

The EB-1 visa targets individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors or researchers, and multinational executives who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their fields.

The EB-2 category accommodates professionals with advanced degrees and those with exceptional ability in sciences, arts, or business whose contributions substantially benefit American interests.

The EB-3 visa serves a broader range of workers, including skilled professionals, experienced workers, and unskilled laborers, filling positions where qualified U.S. workers are unavailable.

The EB-4 category is reserved for “special immigrants” such as religious workers, certain former U.S. government employees, and other specific categories of foreign nationals with unique circumstances.

Finally, the EB-5 investor visa program attracts foreign capital by offering permanent residency to those who invest substantial funds (typically $800,000 to $1,050,000) in new commercial enterprises that create at least ten full-time jobs for American workers.

Together, these pathways form a comprehensive framework to strengthen the U.S. economy while addressing specific workforce needs across various sectors.

For the purpose of this article, let’s focus on EB-3 Visas.

Think of the American immigration system as a complex house with many doors. Some doors require golden keys (like exceptional talents or advanced degrees), but the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers door requires a different kind of key—one that many Africans already possess without realizing it.

This visa isn’t about temporary work or “packaging yourself” for a short stay. It’s about permanent residency—what Americans call a “green card“—allowing you to live, work, and eventually become a citizen if you choose. Unlike the annual diversity lottery that relies on chance, this pathway depends on having a specific job offer from an American employer willing to sponsor you.

Eligibility Requirements for Nigerian Applicants

You don’t need a university degree. You don’t need to speak perfect American English. You don’t even need extensive work experience. You need a genuine job offer from a U.S. employer for a position requiring less than two years of training.

If you’ve worked in construction as a driver, in hospitality, retail, or provided care for children or the elderly, you might already have the exact experience American employers are looking for.

The key is finding an employer who needs your specific skills and is willing to navigate the sponsorship process. Some employers are willing to hire and commit to training as the EB-3 process permits them to hire people with zero skills and experience and to train them upon arrival.

Application Process and Documentation

Let’s be honest—the paperwork can be overwhelming.

The process begins not with you but with your potential American employer, who must prove they can’t find American workers for the position. This labor certification process (called PERM) can take several months.

The employer takes care of this part, proving to the US government that they cannot find Americans to take the jobs. The labor certification process takes between nine months and one year.

Once that hurdle is cleared, your employer files an immigrant visa petition (Form I-140) on your behalf. Only after this petition is approved can you begin your application process.

Current Wait Times and Priority Dates

Finding an employer willing to sponsor you is the most challenging aspect. This employer isn’t just offering you a job but committing to a lengthy bureaucratic process. Unlike some visa categories that move quickly, the EB-3 Unskilled Workers category typically involves several years between initial filing and final approval. Most applicants wait 4-6 years, depending on ongoing policy changes.

Your place in line is determined by your “priority date“—essentially, the date your labor certification was filed. Each month, the U.S. government announces which priority dates can move forward with their applications.

During this waiting period, you remain in Nigeria unless you have another valid visa. This requires tremendous patience—children grow up, relationships evolve, and life continues while you wait. Applicants can track the progress of their applications on the USCIS website.

According to the most recent Visa Bulletin on the US Department of State website, By April 2025, visas will be available to EB-3 Other Workers who applied in May 2021, representing a 3-year and 10-month waiting period.

Costs and Financial Considerations

The cost of the process varies as different service providers, such as attorneys and recruiters, are involved. USCIS and labor costs:

Applicants Within the U.S.

Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker): $715

Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status): $1,440.

Biometrics Fee: $85.

Applicants Outside the U.S.

Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker): $715

Form DS-260 (Green Card Application): $345.

Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support): $0-$120.

Medical Fee: Varies and is paid in local currency.

Green Card fee: $220.

For applicants who can find direct employers, there are no extra fees. Consultants and service providers who help applicants navigate the entire process charge a lump sum.

Alternative Immigration Pathways to Consider

While pursuing the EB-3 Unskilled Other Workers visa, keep your options open. The journey is long, and circumstances change.

If you have a bachelor’s degree and work in healthcare, such as nursing, you might qualify for the regular EB-3 skilled category with potentially shorter wait times.

Those with specialized skills might explore other employment-based categories.

The EB-1A and EB2-NIW categories are also viable if you can prove that you are part of the 1% of your industry.

Family-sponsored immigration remains viable for those with immediate relatives who are U.S. citizens. Some Nigerians find success beginning with student visas, attending American universities, and transitioning to employment-based pathways after graduation.

Resources and Support for Applicants

You don’t have to navigate this journey alone. The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos provide official information through their websites.

Their visa sections periodically hold information sessions that provide valuable insights directly from consular officers. You can also visit the USCIS website to learn more about the EB-3 Visa and other categories.

Professional assistance from licensed immigration attorneys and service providers specializing in employment-based immigration can significantly improve your chances of success.

At the same time, this represents an additional cost (typically $10,000 – $20,000). Many successful applicants consider legal representation a worthwhile investment.

The USCIS website provides much information about the EB-3 visa class and other pathways. For the fiscal year 2025, The United States allocates 150,000 employment-based immigrant visas for foreign nationals.