Solana (SOL) continues its upward trajectory, trading above $130 and posting a 6% gain in the past 24 hours.

This rally coincides with the upcoming launch of the first Solana futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by Volatility Shares LLC, marking a pivotal moment for institutional adoption of the high-performance blockchain.

Volatility Shares is set to introduce two Solana futures ETFs on March 20: the Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ) and the Volatility Shares 2X Solana ETF (SOLT).

These ETFs represent the first Solana-based ETFs in the United States, offering investors new opportunities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain network.

The launch follows the recent debut of Solana futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group, signaling increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts believe these developments could significantly enhance market liquidity, price discovery, and institutional adoption for Solana.

Institutional Adoption and Brand Challenges

Solana has been at the center of two major developments this week. On one hand, the launch of Solana futures ETFs underscores the network’s growing institutional presence. On the other, Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs, addressed backlash over a controversial advertisement criticized for its political undertones. Yakovenko reaffirmed the project’s commitment to open-source development and decentralization.

According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the SOLZ ETF will feature a 0.95% management fee until June 30, 2026, after which it will increase to 1.15%.

Meanwhile, the SOLT ETF, which offers 2x leveraged exposure to Solana, will carry a 1.85% management fee. These ETFs allow traditional investors to access Solana futures contracts without directly holding the cryptocurrency, mirroring the structure of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs.

The timing of this development is notable, as the SEC undergoes a leadership transition amid heightened political interest in cryptocurrency regulation. Following Donald Trump’s reelection as U.S. President, ETF firms and asset managers have flooded the SEC with applications, reflecting optimism about the new administration’s stance on crypto-based financial products.

What you should know

The launch of Solana futures on the CME Group on March 17 set the stage for ETF approval. While the first day of SOL futures trading recorded approximately $12.1 million in volume—significantly lower than Bitcoin’s $102 million and Ethereum’s $30 million debut volumes—analysts remain optimistic. They believe the introduction of SOL futures contracts will boost institutional demand and foster a more stable price discovery mechanism for Solana.

Founder of Solana-based swap platform Titan, Chris Chung, emphasized the significance of these developments. “The CME’s recognition of SOL futures indicates that Solana has matured into an asset class that institutional investors can confidently engage with,” Chung stated.

He added that Solana is evolving beyond its reputation as a network for meme coins, showcasing real-world applications in payments and financial services.

With Bitcoin ETFs attracting billions in institutional investment in 2024, many market participants believe altcoin ETFs could drive a new wave of capital inflows into alternative digital assets.

Since the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, institutional capital has largely concentrated within Bitcoin, leading to stagnation in altcoin markets. A Solana ETF, however, could shift this trend, creating sustained momentum for SOL while leaving other altcoins without ETF access at a disadvantage.

The launch of futures-based ETFs is often seen as a precursor to spot ETF approval, as demonstrated by Bitcoin and Ethereum. If demand for SOL ETFs grows, asset managers may pursue spot Solana ETFs, offering direct exposure to SOL rather than futures contracts.