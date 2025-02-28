Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced changes to the Express Entry system, adding a new category for education jobs and updating other occupation lists.

These changes have been made to address labour shortages and support bilingualism in Canada.

Immigration News Canada (INC) cites that the new education category targets teachers, educators, and support staff.

The Express Entry system, a key immigration pathway for skilled workers, uses a points-based Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Key changes for 2025 express entry draws

Introduction of education occupations category

The Education category, newly introduced on February 27th 2025, aims to attract professionals in the education sector, including teachers, early childhood educators, and school assistants. This update comes in response to the increasing demand for educators due to teacher shortages and a growing student population. The category includes five new occupations:

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Instructors of persons with disabilities

Early childhood educators and assistants

Elementary school and kindergarten teachers

Secondary school teachers

Removal of the transport category

IRCC has decided to remove the Transport category from the list of eligible occupations for Express Entry draws. This change reflects a shift in Canada’s labour market priorities, with other sectors like healthcare and trades receiving more focus.

Expanded healthcare and social services occupations

Eight new occupations were added to the Healthcare and Social Services categories, addressing the growing demand in these sectors. Newly added roles include pharmacists, social workers, and social and community service workers.

Meanwhile, six occupations were removed, such as educational counselors and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

Priority categories for 2025 express entry draws

For 2025, IRCC has designated four priority categories for Invitations to Apply (ITAs):

French-language proficiency Healthcare and Social Service Occupations Trades occupations Education occupations

These categories will receive more frequent and targeted draws, increasing opportunities for eligible candidates.

Full breakdown of occupations and changes

Healthcare and social services

The healthcare sector saw significant updates, with eight new occupations added, including pharmacists and social workers.

However, other roles, like educational counselors, were removed.

This change is meant to reflect Canada’s focus on expanding healthcare access and addressing community health needs.

STEM occupations

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) categories saw a reduction in eligible occupations. No new roles were added, and 19 occupations were removed, including computer engineers and software developers.

This reduction may suggest a shift in focus away from tech roles to meet the demands of other industries like trades and healthcare.

Trades occupations

The trades category expanded significantly with the addition of 19 new occupations, including contractors, roofers, and electricians. This change shows the growing demand for skilled labour in the construction and infrastructure sectors, with many occupations related to building and renovation.

Agriculture and agri-food occupations

Two new roles were added to the Agriculture and Agri-food categories, focusing on landscape contractors and agricultural service contractors. This update helps support Canada’s agricultural industry and its food production needs.

Eligibility and how category-based express entry draws work

To qualify for category-based Express Entry draws, candidates must meet the minimum eligibility requirements, including being eligible for one of the three programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) or

Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

Candidates who meet the criteria for a specific category are ranked by their CRS scores, with the highest-ranking candidates receiving Invitations to Apply (ITAs).

Candidates can improve their chances and CRS score for category-based Express Entry draws by following these steps:

Meet eligibility requirements: Ensure eligibility for one of the three programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), or Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

Increase language scores: Take language tests in English and/or French to improve your language proficiency scores.

Get a job offer: A valid job offer from a Canadian employer can add significant points to your CRS score.

Gain more work experience: Additional work experience, especially in a skilled occupation, can increase your score.

Educational credentials: Completing higher education or getting your credentials assessed through the Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) can improve your CRS points.

Apply with a spouse: If applicable, a spouse’s language skills and work experience can contribute additional points to your CRS score.

Target specific categories: Candidates who qualify for high-priority categories, like healthcare or trades, may be more likely to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA), as these categories may have more frequent draws.