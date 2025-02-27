Canada has officially announced the eligibility requirements for its new Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots, set to launch on March 31, 2025.

The program aims to provide a streamlined pathway to permanent residence (PR) for home care workers while addressing the country’s growing need for caregivers.

This latest update follows the government’s earlier announcement in January 2025, where Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) revealed plans to replace the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot with a new system designed to make it easier for qualified caregivers to secure PR and find work with a range of employers.

Lowered Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the new pilots, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Language Requirement: A minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 4 in English or French.

A minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 4 in English or French. Education: At least a Canadian high school diploma or an equivalent foreign credential.

At least a Canadian high school diploma or an equivalent foreign credential. Work Experience: Either six months of recent, relevant work experience or completion of a home care training credential (minimum six months).

Either six months of recent, relevant work experience or completion of a home care training credential (minimum six months). Job Offer: A full-time job offer in the home care sector (outside Quebec).

One significant improvement from previous programs is that applicants will not require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), making it easier for employers to hire foreign caregivers.

Two-Stream Application Process

The program will feature two distinct streams:

Workers in Canada – Applications open on March 31, 2025. Applicants Outside Canada – Expected to open later in 2025.

At launch, only those already in Canada will be able to apply. The second stream, for applicants outside Canada, will be introduced later, with more details to follow.

Greater Flexibility for Employment

Home care workers will now have more employment options, allowing them to work in various settings beyond private households. Eligible employers include:

Home health care service providers

Pediatric home health care agencies

Residential personal care services

Organizations that directly employ caregivers for individuals who are semi-independent or recovering from illness or injury

However, recruitment and placement agencies are not eligible to participate in hiring through this pilot.

A more direct path to Permanent Residence

Unlike the previous pilots, which required home care workers to gain Canadian work experience first, the new pilots offer PR upon approval, meaning applicants and their family members can settle in Canada immediately once their application is accepted.

The government has emphasized the importance of home care workers in supporting children, seniors, and persons with disabilities, while also enabling more Canadians to remain in the workforce.

By streamlining the PR process and reducing application barriers, the program is expected to boost the home care sector and strengthen Canada’s labour force.

With home care services in high demand, these changes reflect Canada’s commitment to attracting skilled caregivers and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its care industry.

More details, including full application guidelines, will be published closer to the launch date.