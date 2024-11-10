Germany is making it easier for skilled workers to live and work in the country by simplifying the EU Blue Card process.

The EU Blue Card, which grants non-EU nationals the right to live and work in Germany, has traditionally been difficult to obtain due to high salary thresholds and limited job categories.

However, recent changes to the policy aim to address these challenges and make Germany a more attractive destination for international talent.

DAAD Scholarship reports that Germany has lowered the salary requirements and expanded the list of eligible professions for the EU Blue Card, providing more opportunities for skilled workers.

These changes are expected to help Germany address its ongoing shortage of skilled labour in sectors such as healthcare, IT, and engineering.

New salary requirements for Blue Card applicants

One of the biggest changes to the EU Blue Card program is the reduction in the minimum salary requirement for applicants. Previously, candidates needed to earn a high salary to qualify for the Blue Card, but now the bar has been lowered to make it more accessible.

Currently, applicants must earn at least €45,300 gross annually, which is about 1.5 times the average German salary. However, the minimum salary is even lower for those in high-demand fields.

If your profession is on Germany’s shortage occupation list—such as healthcare, IT, or engineering—the minimum salary drops to €41,041.80.

This change aims to attract skilled workers to areas where there is a significant labour shortage.

Expanded list of eligible professions

DAAD reports that Germany is actively seeking workers in various sectors, and as part of the 2024 changes, the list of eligible professions for the Blue Card has been expanded.

In addition to IT, healthcare, and engineering, the new rules open up opportunities for other skilled professionals to apply for a Blue Card. This includes sectors such as natural sciences, technology, and management.

The expansion of eligible professions indicates that more workers with specialized skills will now be able to take advantage of the Blue Card program.

It also reflects Germany’s growing demand for talent in a wide range of industries as the country looks to maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

Benefits for recent graduates

The new rules also offer significant benefits for recent university graduates. According to reports, if you have graduated within the past three years, you can now apply for the EU Blue Card with a lower salary requirement of €41,041.80, regardless of the field you studied.

This makes it easier for recent graduates to find employment in Germany and begin their careers abroad.

Furthermore, the German government is encouraging young professionals to move to the country and help fill skill gaps in various industries.

IT professionals can qualify without a degree

Reports inform on another important change in the Blue Card program, which is that IT professionals with at least three years of relevant work experience can now apply for the EU Blue Card, even if they do not have a university degree.

This change recognizes the value of practical experience and opens the door to IT professionals who may not have followed a traditional academic path but have built up significant skills through work.

This policy shift is a direct response to the growing demand for skilled IT workers, especially in fields like software development, cybersecurity, and data management.

Germany hopes that by relaxing the educational requirements for IT professionals, it will be able to attract more talent to the tech sector.

Streamlined application process