The Federal Capital Executive Committee has approved contracts totalling N33.24 billion for projects set to be completed over the coming year in Abuja.

The approval was granted during the committee’s 9th meeting in Abuja, chaired by FCT Minister Mr. Nyesom Wike. Major contracts include improvements in transportation access, fuel supply for essential facilities, and significant upgrades to airport infrastructure and educational staff housing.

Chief of Staff to the Minister, Mr. Chidi Amadi, emphasized the administration’s dedication to delivering key services to FCT residents.

“These contracts represent our commitment to ensure the FCT meets the critical infrastructure needs of its people,” Amadi told journalists after the meeting.

Dr. Chinedum Elechi, Mandate Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat, disclosed that N7.22 billion was allocated for constructing access roads to Kugbo and Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminals.

Elechi explained that these terminals, initially contracted in May, were progressing well, prompting the need for additional access roads.

“It became clear that an access road was necessary to connect the terminals with main roads to streamline transport flow,” he said.

The road construction project, awarded to Planet Projects Ltd., is scheduled for completion within 12 weeks.

Fuel procurement

To support essential facility operations, the committee approved the procurement of 120,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) and 40,250 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for the Wupa Basin Sewage Treatment Plant. Awarded to Safah and Fresh Ltd. at N2.92 billion, the contract covers a 12-month supply to sustain plant functions.

Additionally, N638,550 was sanctioned for 400,000 litres of diesel for the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant, ensuring the continuity of water services across the FCT.

EFCC road

In a further commitment to regional accessibility, the committee approved N7.83 billion for constructing an access road to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy located in Giri District.

The project, assigned to Levant Construction Ltd., is expected to reach completion within nine months.

Moreover, the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, will receive ten newly constructed staff quarters under a N2.19 billion contract awarded to Austlinks Energy Services Ltd.

“This will provide vital housing for staff and improve the institution’s operations,” said Mr. Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the FCT Development Authority.

Airport infrastructure

To bolster Abuja’s airport infrastructure, the committee approved a contract worth N9.88 billion for Julius Berger to rehabilitate and reconstruct the Bill Clinton Road link to the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The contract also includes upgrades to the Presidential Wing’s facilities, including the hanger, taxiway, and apron. The project is anticipated to be completed in six months, with Mr. Ahmad noting,

“This will enhance our airport’s capacity and facilitate smoother government operations.”

Legal secretariat office equipment

For operational efficiency, the committee allocated N605.94 million for procuring office equipment, furnishing the Legal Secretariat’s new office, and purchasing utility vehicles.

Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Legal Secretariat, Mr. Gardiya Bawa, noted,

“These resources are critical for the smooth functioning of our department and the efficient delivery of legal services.”