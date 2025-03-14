The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over comments allegedly made about the Ijaw people, which the group considers inflammatory and disrespectful.

The INC issued a statement in Abuja on Friday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, reacting to remarks attributed to Wike.

According to reports, the FCT Minister had stated that the Ijaw people were a “minority of minorities” in Rivers and other South-South states except Bayelsa, a comment that has sparked discontent among the Ijaw community.

The INC, which serves as the apex socio-cultural body representing the Ijaw people, expressed disappointment at Wike’s remarks, stating that they undermine the contributions and historical significance of the Ijaw ethnic group in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“We will continue to maintain peace and stability, as we call on President Tinubu to caution him and redirect his focus to his ministerial duties,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that as a former governor of Rivers State who served for eight years, Wike should have a deeper understanding of the ethnic composition and historical significance of the Ijaw people in Rivers State and beyond.

“For the record, the INC said that the Ijaw people are the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, with over 40 million people, and the oldest tribe in Nigeria, as documented in history,” Oyakemeagbegha said.

Ijaw Presence in the Niger Delta

The INC refuted Wike’s claim of the Ijaw being a “minority of minorities” in Rivers and other South-South states. The group provided statistics to support its position, asserting that the Ijaw people are the dominant ethnic group in eight local government areas in Rivers State and hold significant populations in Delta, Edo, Ondo, and Akwa Ibom states.

“They are the largest ethnic group in Rivers with eight local government areas, and also not a minority in Delta,” the INC stated.

The INC reaffirmed its commitment to peace, justice, and equity in the Niger Delta region, stressing that the Ijaw people have always been at the forefront of advocating for fairness in resource control, political representation, and environmental justice.

“The Ijaw have consistently advocated for fairness and equity in the Niger Delta region and the South-South, and we will not be swayed by individual attempts to provoke us,” Oyakemeagbegha added.

Call for Caution and Focus on Governance

The INC urged Wike to focus on his responsibilities as FCT Minister rather than making divisive statements. The group also called on President Tinubu to intervene and ensure that inflammatory remarks that could threaten the unity of the Niger Delta and the broader South-South region are avoided.

“The Minister of the FCT has more pressing responsibilities in Abuja. We urge him to focus on his duty and avoid comments that can generate unnecessary tension,” the INC said.

This call for caution comes amid broader discussions about political alliances and ethnic representation in the Niger Delta, a region known for its rich natural resources and history of political struggles.

The INC reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring that the Ijaw people receive due recognition and representation in national affairs, emphasizing that unity and mutual respect among ethnic groups in the Niger Delta must be maintained for sustainable development and regional stability.