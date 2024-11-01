The All-Share Index ended the day in negative territory, slipping by 372.00 points to close at 97,651.23, marking a dip below the key 98,000 mark.

This 0.38% decline from the previous day’s close of 98,023.23 underscores the market’s current pullback, with trading volumes also showing a modest decrease.

Trading volume totaled 532 million shares, a slight decline of 1.12% from the previous session’s 538 million shares, as market transactions spanned 9,053 deals. The overall market capitalization now stands at N59.17 trillion.

Performance across the board was mixed. SUNUASSUR led the gainers with a 10% increase, followed closely by EUNISELL and UPL, which posted gains of 9.89% and 9.74%, respectively.

In contrast, VERITASKAP and ARADEL topped the decliners, each dropping 10%, while UBA and UACN recorded the highest trading volumes.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,651.23 points

Previous ASI: 98,023.23 points

Day Change: -0.38%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.59%

Volume Traded: 532 million shares

Deals: 9,053

Top 5 Gainers

SUNUASSUR: up 10.00% to N2.09

EUNISELL: up 9.89% to N5.11

UPL: up 9.74% to N3.38

CORNERST: up 9.60% to N2.74

PRESTIGE: up 9.26% to N0.59

Top 5 Losers

VERITASKAP: down 10.00% to N1.44

ARADEL: down 10.00% to N495.10

NSLTECH: down 9.09% to N0.60

RTBRISCOE: down 8.96% to N3.05

BETAGLAS: down 7.25% to N45.40

Trading Volume Insights

The session saw a slight dip in market activity, with trading volume reaching 532 million shares, a 1.12% decrease from the previous day.

UBA led the volume chart, trading 74.25 million shares, followed by UACN with 55.07 million shares. Other active stocks included CHAMS (52.26 million shares), JAIZBANK (46.01 million shares), and VERITASKAP (40.25 million shares).

Trading Value

In transaction value, UBA emerged as the leader, with trades amounting to N2.19 billion. UACN closely followed at N1.18 billion, while DANGCEM and ARADEL posted transaction values of N1.18 billion and N929.74 million, respectively. SEPLAT rounded out the top five, trading N497.72 million worth of shares.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks, ARADEL saw a sharp decline of 10%, while BUA Cement slipped slightly by 0.2%. The remaining SWOOT stocks remained steady, with no significant price changes.

In the FUGAZ category, FBNH and UBA dropped by 1.32% and 0.67%, respectively. On the upside, ZENITH led gains with a 1.14% increase, closely followed by Access Bank at 1.15%, while GTCO also rose modestly by 0.75%.

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index has now seen four consecutive days of decline. However, the anticipated upward movement in large-cap stocks could lead to a potential rebound in the near term.

Positive price action in key sectors, particularly banking and oil and gas, may be necessary to steer the index away from its current lows and restore bullish momentum.