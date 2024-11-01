Sweden is updating its EU Blue Card program to attract and keep skilled professionals from outside the EU.

The government plans to lower the minimum salary requirement, broaden who can apply, and make it easier for Blue Card holders to switch jobs.

These changes are intended to position Sweden as a competitive destination for global talent amidst increasing international demand for specialized professionals.

According to Last Stop Booking, the proposed amendments to the EU Blue Card could come into effect as early as January 1st, 2025, contingent upon legislative approval. The changes involve lowering the minimum salary requirement to SEK 49,875 per month, broadening eligibility to include a wider range of skilled workers, and easing transitions between residence permits and the EU Blue Card.

If implemented, these adjustments would signify one of the most comprehensive reforms to Sweden’s approach in attracting non-EU talent.

Lowered salary threshold and broadened eligibility

Under the revised EU Blue Card regulations, the monthly salary requirement for applicants would be lowered from the current standard of 1.5 times the Swedish national average to 1.25 times the average, reports inform.

This adjustment aims to make the EU Blue Card more accessible to a larger pool of qualified workers, potentially expanding Sweden’s reach in attracting specialized professionals from diverse fields.

The updated criteria would also welcome professionals from a broader range of industries. Previously, EU Blue Card eligibility was limited to select specialized roles, but the changes will now extend access to skilled workers across various sectors. These modifications aim to diversify the skill sets of professionals entering Sweden and address labor shortages in critical sectors.

Simplified job transitions for blue card holders

The proposed policy would allow professionals who hold the EU Blue Card to change jobs in Sweden without reapplying for a new Blue Card. Currently, Blue Card holders who switch employers or positions are required to undergo a reapplication process, which can lead to delays and uncertainty.

With the new flexibility, professionals will have increased career mobility, encouraging skilled workers to remain in Sweden even if they seek new employment opportunities within the country.

Additionally, reports provide that professionals holding other types of residence and work permits in Sweden would be able to transition more seamlessly to the EU Blue Card program, eliminating the need for complicated procedures and promoting smoother transitions within Sweden’s labor market.

Streamlined entry for shorter contracts

According to reports, the government’s proposal also shortens the minimum employment contract period required for EU Blue Card applicants. Previously, applicants needed a contract lasting over six months to qualify; the new rule, as stated, would ease this to a six-month threshold, potentially making Sweden more attractive to international professionals seeking shorter-term work engagements.

This provision aligns with the goal of meeting Sweden’s shifting labour market needs by facilitating entry for skilled professionals, including those in fields that may require project-based or shorter employment periods.

Benefits of the EU blue card for skilled professionals

The EU Blue Card by definition offers numerous advantages for eligible professionals, including work and residence rights within Sweden and other participating EU countries.

One of the notable benefits of the EU Blue Card is intra-EU portability, which allows professionals to relocate for work across EU member states without having to undergo separate visa processes for each country.

This flexibility promotes job mobility and makes the EU an appealing destination for skilled workers.

Blue Card holders, according to reports, can also bring their immediate family members to Sweden under the family reunification provisions, ensuring that families can join them without additional bureaucratic hurdles. Furthermore, after several years of holding an EU Blue Card—typically between three to five years—professionals may become eligible for permanent residency, offering long-term stability in Sweden.

The revised EU Blue Card framework aims to make Sweden a leading destination for international talent. As Last Stop Booking highlights, these changes would not only support the EU’s labour needs but also establish a streamlined pathway for skilled professionals seeking careers within the EU, enhancing Sweden’s appeal in the global talent market.