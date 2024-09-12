The Swedish government announced it will greatly increase financial incentives for immigrants who choose to return to their home countries.

Starting in 2026, immigrants who voluntarily leave Sweden will be able to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (about $34,000) in grants, according to Channels News.

This is intended to encourage more immigrants to go back to their countries of origin.

New Policy Details

During a press conference, Migration Minister Johan Forssell revealed the new policy, stating, “We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy.”

The substantial increase in grants, as reported, is designed to encourage more immigrants to choose voluntary repatriation. Previously, the grant was limited to 10,000 kronor per adult and 5,000 kronor per child, with a maximum of 40,000 kronor per family.

Ludvig Aspling from the Sweden Democrats commented on the change, saying, “The grant has been around since 1984, but it is relatively unknown. It is small and relatively few people use it.”

Aspling suggested that the increased visibility and value of the grant could lead to a higher number of immigrants taking up the offer.

Opposition to the Increase

Reports show that the announcement comes after a government-appointed inquiry last month, advised against raising the grant significantly.

The inquiry found that the benefits of the increase did not justify the cost. Despite this advice, the government has moved forward with the policy change.

What To Know:

Further reports inform Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who came to power in 2022 with a minority coalition supported by the Sweden Democrats, has made immigration and crime reduction central to his agenda.

The Sweden Democrats, now Sweden’s second-largest party with 20.5 percent of the vote, have influenced the government’s stance on immigration.

We are also enlightened by the fact that Sweden has welcomed a large number of migrants since the 1990s from countries including the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, and Iraq.

The country is said to face consistent challenges in integrating immigrants into its society. This new grant policy is part of a broader effort to address these integration difficulties and manage migration more effectively.

By significantly increasing financial support for voluntary repatriation, the policy aims to encourage more immigrants to return to their home countries.

Despite advice against the increase from a recent inquiry, the government has proceeded with the change, indicating a strong commitment to its migration agenda. This development is expected to impact the future approach to immigration and integration in Sweden.