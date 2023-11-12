The Swedish government has raised the salary requirements for migrants obtaining work permits to a minimum of SEK 27,360.

Nairametrics learnt that the government made this change which is at least 80 percent of the average salary in the country under the new law and regulation and became effective as of November 1st.

According to a press release from the Swedish Justice Ministry, the goal of this change is to decrease low-skilled labour immigration and address issues related to fraud and misuse connected to labour immigration.

Authorities are concerned that, in many instances, low-skilled labour immigration might be carried out by individuals already residing in the country.

This adjustment in the subsistence requirement is a significant move in the government’s effort to make the conditions for labour immigration more stringent.

The intention is to curb fraud and exploitation linked to labour immigration while ensuring that more opportunities go to those who are already in Sweden, as stated by Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

Every year, the minimum salary needed for a job in Sweden will change based on new information from Statistics Sweden. When you apply for a work permit, the Migration Agency will consider the latest information available at that time.

This implies that if your application for a work permit is still being decided when the new salary rule starts, you will have to meet the new salary requirement, whether you work part-time or full-time.

However, if you are applying for an ICT Permit, EU Blue Card, or if you have the freedom to move within the EU/EEA, the new salary rule won’t affect you.

Swedish work permit

According to VisaGuide.World, to get a work permit from Sweden, you need one job only and not multiple jobs.

In addition, you would need a valid passport and a confirmed job offer and contract offered in accordance with Swedish collective agreements, as well as mandatory employer-provided insurance covering health, life, employment, and pension.