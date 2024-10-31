The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed the recovery of N248 billion, $105.4 million, and other foreign currencies between October 18, 2023, and October 18, 2024.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Director of Public Affairs, during a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Outlining the key achievements of the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in one year, Uwujaren stated that monetary asset recoveries in Naira amounted to “N248,750,049,365.52”, while foreign currency recoveries included $105,423,190.39, £53,133.64, €172,547.10, T1,300.00, CAD $3,400.00, ¥74,859.00, AUS $740.00, 170 UAE Dirhams, 73,000 Korean Won, CFA 7,821,375.00, and R50.00.

Further Breakdown

He explained that the EFCC is not backing down in its anti-corruption fight, noting that the commission has charged four former governors—Yahaya Adoza Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra), and Darius Dickson Ishaku (Taraba)—to court for alleged corruption totaling over N200 billion.

He added that two former ministers of power, Saleh Mamman and Olu Agunloye, have been arrested and are facing prosecution by the commission, along with a former minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He further explained that in the past year, the EFCC, under Olukoyede’s leadership, secured 3,455 convictions across all categories of financial crimes and corruption.

He promised that the commission will continue to collaborate with all relevant government agencies and local civil society organizations through the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) to lead the region’s anti-corruption agencies in the fight against financial crimes in the ECOWAS region.

More Insight

Uwujaren added that the commission, under Olukoyede, has established a partnership agreement with Nigeria’s foremost fintech group, Flutterwave, to create a Cybercrime Research Centre at the new EFCC Academy in Abuja.

“The Centre will offer tech-savvy youths the opportunity to positively deploy their talents in support of the fight against corruption and the Nigerian economy through research, innovation, and other initiatives.

“This initiative takes strong root in his desire to entrench financial integrity in Nigeria’s cyberspace as well as a resolve to redirect the youth toward ethical values,” he said.

What You Should Know

The EFCC is one of Nigeria’s frontline anti-graft agencies.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, revealed on September 30, 2024, that a total of 2,398 financial crime convictions were recorded in the judiciary between January 2, 2024, and August 2, 2024, by anti-graft agencies.

The CJN attributed this development to the expertise of the EFCC and other relevant stakeholders.

Kekere-Ekun noted that the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO), chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima, CFR, JSC (Rtd.), has been instrumental in expediting the trial of corruption and financial crimes in the country.

“Between January 2, 2024, and August 2, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with COTRIMCO’s support, secured 2,387 convictions, while the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed 54 cases and secured 11 convictions,” she added.