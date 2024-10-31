The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) issues an alert on the recall of Nivea BLACK & WHITE invisible roll-on deodorant due to harmful chemical content.

NAFDAC disclosed this on Thursday in a Public Alert No. 041/2024 has alerted Nigerians to the recall of Nivea BLACK&WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant 50ml by the European Union’s (EU) rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

The agency stated that the recalled Nivea product is said to contain 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA),” a chemical prohibited in cosmetics products due to its ability to cause harm to the reproductive system, impairs the health of an unborn child as well as skin irritation and burns to users.”

The agency said the product, produced in Germany, is marked ‘48H protection in African climate’, with batch number: 93529610 and bar code number: 42299882.

“Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch,” the alert reads.

Nivea BLACK & WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant is a popular personal care product from Nivea, globally recognized.

What You Should Know

Members of the public in possession of the affected batch of product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application for download on android and iOS stores.”

2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde (BMHCA), commonly known as Butylphenyl Methylpropional or Lilial, is a synthetic fragrance compound widely used in cosmetics, perfumes, and personal care products to impart a floral scent. However, it has raised safety concerns due to its potential health risks.

Research has linked BMHCA to reproductive toxicity, meaning it could negatively affect fertility and the development of an unborn child. It can also cause skin irritation, sensitivity, and allergic reactions. Due to these risks, regulatory bodies such as the European Union have classified BMHCA as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) and banned its use in cosmetics and personal care products since March 2022.

In recent years, manufacturers have reformulated products to avoid BMHCA, especially as consumer awareness of safe ingredients grows and stricter regulations are enforced.