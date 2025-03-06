The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has opposed the proposal by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) seeking death penalty for those involved in the sale of counterfeit drugs.

While presenting the commission’s dashboard report on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, stated that NAFDAC’s death penalty proposal continues to raise concerns about balancing punishment with human rights.

Ojukwu noted that February also saw the enactment of several laws with significant human rights implications.

“We have the Edo Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law 2025, the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025, and the Edo Kidnapping Prohibition Law 2025.

“These laws impose severe penalties, including the death penalty, on individuals involved in cultism and kidnapping, particularly in cases linked to ritualistic activities.

“While we understand the sentiments and the need for strong measures against such heinous acts, it is crucial to ensure that the rights of the accused are upheld, and that justice is administered in a manner consistent with international human rights standards,” he said.

High number of human rights violations reported

Ojukwu said the commission received a total of 205,364 complaints, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced in securing human rights for all Nigerians.

He noted that violations involving state actors continue to top the list, which remains a grave concern.

“Despite our collective efforts, there are still instances where those entrusted with enforcing the law end up being perpetrators of violations themselves.

“This reality calls for a renewed emphasis on accountability, particularly within law enforcement agencies.

“The use of power must always align with human rights standards, and any abuses must be swiftly addressed,” he said.

Rising economic and social rights violations

In addition to this, he observed a troubling trend in the violations of economic, social, and cultural rights.

According to Ojukwu, these rights are fundamental to human dignity, and continue to be overlooked in several parts of the country.

He noted that access to basic necessities such as food, housing, healthcare, and education remains challenging for many Nigerians.

Calling for urgent action, he urged authorities to address these disparities and implement policies that ensure equitable access for all.

Reflecting on recent tragedies, he lamented the devastating events that occurred in February across various communities in Nigeria.

“This month, we report on several tragic incidents that have deeply affected communities in some states,” he said.

He emphasized the need for a swift and coordinated response from both state and federal authorities to break the cycle of violence.

“Furthermore, the discovery of three young children who tragically lost their lives in a freezer in Anambra State has shocked the nation,” he added.

According to him, this underscores the urgent need for stronger child protection measures. He called on relevant authorities to intensify efforts to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He also stressed the importance of decisive action by state and federal law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal organizations and restore peace to affected communities.

NHRC approves child safeguarding policy

Ojukwu noted that the disturbing trend of child abandonment remains largely unaddressed, with an upsurge in reported cases to NHRC offices.

To address this, he stated that the NHRC has approved a Child Safeguarding Policy to protect children.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hilary Ogbonna, a senior human rights adviser in the commission, presented the graphic report of the dashboard.