New Zealand will change its immigration rules on December 2nd, 2024, to allow more partners of migrant workers to work without restrictions.

This policy aims to address labour shortages and improve workforce retention in various sectors.

According to this announcement by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), the Government is making changes to provide open work rights to more partners of migrant workers, allowing them to work for any employer.

This will help families stay together, and attract and retain the workers New Zealand needs to fill gaps in sectors facing skill and labour shortages.

Eligibility Criteria

From December 2nd 2024, open work rights will be available to:

all partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) working in an Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) Level 1-3 role and earning at least NZD$25.29 an hour (80 percent of the standard median wage)

partners of AEWV holders earning at least $25.29 an hour if they were already supporting a partner for a work visa on 26 June 2024

all partners of Essential Skills work visa holders earning at least $25.29 an hour.

Furthermore, open work rights will be available to partners of AEWV holders working in an ANZSCO Level 4-5 role:

earning at least $47.41 an hour (150 percent of the standard median wage), or

earning at least $31.61 an hour in a role on the Green List and meeting the Green List requirements for that role, or

earning at least $25.29 an hour (80 percent of the standard median wage) and meeting the requirements of a role in the Transport or Care Sector Agreements (or the wage specified in the sector agreement, whichever is higher).

The immigration body further informs that “current holders of partner work visas with specific employment conditions, will be able to apply to vary their visa conditions to switch to open work rights, if their partner meets any of the above situations.”

If you meet the above criteria, you will be able to apply for a variation of conditions or a new work visa from December 2nd 2024.

What to know

ANZSCO stands for the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations. It categorizes jobs into groups based on similar tasks and responsibilities.

Each job must be matched to a single ANZSCO occupation, which includes a description of the role, along with its tasks, level of responsibility, and focus. While the matched occupation should closely align with your job, it does not have to be an exact match. Each occupation is identified by a six-digit ANZSCO code found before the occupation’s title.

There are two versions of the ANZSCO list available: version 1.2 and version 1.3. You should use the appropriate version based on the visa you are applying for.

Policy updates on exploitation

TravelBiz also reports that starting October 31st, New Zealand will also revise its visa policies to combat migrant exploitation. This includes discontinuing the second Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa (MEPV), which was available to workers reporting exploitation.

Government support for the changes

These immigration changes are intended to fill labour shortages across various industries. By enabling partners of skilled migrants to work, the government aims to retain talent and promote economic growth.

Reports inform that immigration spokeswoman for the Act Party, Parmjeet Parmar, noted that this will help employers retain key staff. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the importance of restoring work rights to those who contribute to the economy.

With these changes, New Zealand is positioning itself as a more attractive destination for skilled workers and their families.