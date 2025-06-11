New Zealand is easing family reunification for migrants by introducing a new long-term visa for parents.

The ‘Parent Boost’ Visa, launching on 29 September 2025, will allow temporary residents to bring their parents for extended visits of up to 10 years in total.

The new visa is meant to help skilled migrants reunite with their parents and make it easier for families to stay connected while living in New Zealand.

The Parent Boost Visa is a multiple-entry visitor visa that permits parents of New Zealand citizens or residents to stay for up to 5 years at a time.

They may apply for a second 5-year visa allowing a total stay of up to 10 years, provided they continue to meet all eligibility requirements.

However, the visa does not provide a direct pathway to permanent residence. For those seeking permanent residency, the existing Parent Resident Visa and Parent Retirement Resident Visa remain valid options.

Key eligibility requirements

To qualify for the Parent Boost Visa, applicants must meet several key requirements:

Sponsorship: Must be sponsored by a New Zealand citizen or resident.

Health Insurance: Must have at least one year of comprehensive health insurance, covering emergency care up to NZD 250,000.

Health Checks:

An initial health assessment is required during the visa application.

A second health assessment must be completed outside New Zealand in the third year of stay.

Proof of Insurance: Applicants must provide evidence that valid health insurance has been maintained throughout their visit.

Financial requirements

To ensure financial stability, applicants must meet one of several income or fund-based criteria. This could involve the sponsor earning at least the median wage to support one parent, or 1.5 times the median wage for two parents if jointly sponsored.

Alternatively, the parent(s) may qualify by demonstrating an ongoing income equal to the New Zealand Superannuation rate, either for a single person or a couple.

Another option is to show sufficient savings, with at least NZD 160,000 for a single applicant or NZD 250,000 for a couple available to support their stay.

The standard application fee for the Parent Boost Visa is NZD $3,000, which covers both the immigration fee and levy. Applicants eligible under the Pacific fee band will pay a reduced fee of NZD $2,450.

In addition, there is a mandatory International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) of NZD $100. After three years of holding the visa, applicants are required to undergo a health check, with a processing fee of NZD $325 for most applicants and NZD $240 for those eligible for the Pacific fee band.

Long-Term benefits for families

Unlike short-term visitor visas, the Parent Boost Visa offers families significantly more time to bond, care for ageing parents, and enjoy life together in New Zealand.

This initiative enhances the well-being of migrants and is expected to boost the country’s appeal to skilled foreign workers considering long-term settlement.

In addition to the Parent Boost Visa, New Zealand also offers other options such as the Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa for short-term visits, the Standard Visitor Visa, the Parent Resident Visa (with an annual cap of 2,500 places), and the Parent Retirement Resident Visa.