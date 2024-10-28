Qore, Africa’s trailblazing Fintech Infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service provider, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second edition of its Customer Experience Event – NEXUS 2024.

Following the groundbreaking success of its inaugural event in 2023, which showcased Qore’s innovative products and remarkable achievements within Africa’s financial industry, Nexus 2024 is set to dazzle at the prestigious Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 31st, 2024, at 9 AM.

Building on the phenomenal success of NEXUS 2023, this year’s event promises to be even more impactful, centered around the electrifying theme “Innovating for the Future.”

Qore continues to spearhead digital transformation in the African financial services sector, proudly being the first company to launch a homegrown core banking system now operational in over seven countries across the continent.

At Nexus 2023, Qore made waves by introducing the Pryme Card Vending Machine (CVM) 2.0—Africa’s first of its kind—setting a new benchmark in financial technology.

This revolutionary upgrade from their initial Card Vending Machines, which previously only issued cards, now boasts several new functions that have significantly enhanced card issuance operations among Nigeria’s leading banks. Nexus 2024 will continue this legacy of innovation, unveiling groundbreaking solutions from Qore that will redefine the future of banking across Africa, including the pioneering AI-powered VR (virtual reality) banking experience. Attendees at the event will have the unique opportunity to be among the first to see and interact with a new, innovative demonstration of Qore’s virtual reality bank branch. This demo will include an AI-powered customer service agent, showcasing advanced technology that aims to transform how customers experience banking services. The presentation is expected to set a new benchmark in the financial industry, highlighting the future direction of customer service and banking technology.

The event is set to unite the most influential stakeholders in the financial services industry, including commercial banks, microfinance banks, Fintechs, and a diverse array of service providers. The exhibition and presentations part of Nexus are free to attend but require registration. During this segment, attendees will have an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, associations, and regulators, all driven by the shared mission to revolutionize financial services across Africa. The event will culminate in an invitation-only awards gala later in the evening, celebrating the exceptional achievements of financial institutions driving innovation and technology adoption across Africa. This promises to be an unforgettable evening, honoring the industry’s finest and setting new standards for excellence.

Join Qore and other leading organizations in delivering solutions to financial institutions for an insightful day filled with product showcases, presentations, live demos, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Registration for Nexus is ongoing, and everyone interested in attending can secure their spot here: bit.ly/NEXUS2024

For more information, please contact press@qore.inc .