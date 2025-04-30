New Zealand has expanded its Green List of high-demand jobs, offering skilled professionals a faster route to residency under two visa pathways, Straight to Residence and Work to Residence, to eligible applicants.

This update, rolled out in April 2025, is part of New Zealand’s strategic effort to attract global talent to sectors facing critical skill shortages.

With this move, professionals in industries such as aviation, ICT, engineering, and corrections can now qualify for faster residency processing.

What is New Zealand’s Green List?

The Green List is a government-compiled inventory of occupations facing long-term shortages or considered essential to national development. It offers skilled workers in these roles simplified pathways to residency.

These pathways are designed to remove delays for migrants with skills New Zealand urgently needs

According to Immigration New Zealand, there are two primary visa options for eligible professionals:

Straight to Residence Visa: Workers can apply for residency as soon as they receive a job offer from an accredited New Zealand employer.

Work to Residence Visa: Migrants must work for 24 months before they can apply for permanent residency.

Jobs added to the Green List in April 2025

Aeronautical Engineers (ANZSCO Code: 233911) – As the aviation sector expands, New Zealand is looking for skilled aeronautical engineers to support this critical industry.

– As the aviation sector expands, New Zealand is looking for skilled aeronautical engineers to support this critical industry. Naval Architects (ANZSCO Code: 233916) – New Zealand’s maritime sector is seeking talented naval architects to help shape the future of marine design and innovation.

– New Zealand’s maritime sector is seeking talented naval architects to help shape the future of marine design and innovation. ICT Systems/Database Administrators (ANZSCO Codes: 262111, 262113) – Skilled IT professionals are in high demand worldwide, and New Zealand is actively recruiting to fill these vital roles.

– Skilled IT professionals are in high demand worldwide, and New Zealand is actively recruiting to fill these vital roles. Mechanical Engineering Technicians (ANZSCO Code: 312512) – With a focus on the manufacturing and design industries, these technicians are essential to driving New Zealand’s economic growth.

– With a focus on the manufacturing and design industries, these technicians are essential to driving New Zealand’s economic growth. Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (ANZSCO Codes: 323111–323113) – Ensuring aircraft safety and performance, these engineers are crucial for the continued success of New Zealand’s aviation sector.

– Ensuring aircraft safety and performance, these engineers are crucial for the continued success of New Zealand’s aviation sector. Corrections Officers (ANZSCO Code: 442111) – With a strong focus on public safety, New Zealand is urgently hiring corrections officers to help maintain the country’s justice system.

While most of the added roles fall under the Straight to Residence category, Corrections Officer was added under the Work to Residence category in May 2025.

Details of the Straight to Residence Visa

According to the immigration authority, the Straight to Residence Visa allows eligible migrants to bypass the requirement of working in New Zealand before applying for permanent residency.

Key benefits include:

No requirement to live or work in New Zealand before applying

Ability to include family (partner and children) in the visa

Faster processing and settlement support

Basic requirements:

Offer of employment from an accredited New Zealand employer

Role must be listed on the Green List (Tier 1)

Relevant qualifications or work experience based on ANZSCO definitions

Good health and character standing

Requirements under the Work to Residence pathway

A valid job offer from an accredited employer

At least 24 months of work in the listed occupation

Proof of qualifications and experience related to the role

Meeting salary and employment conditions

This route still leads to permanent residency, but with a time-based requirement.

New Zealand also offers additional visa pathways

Skilled Migrant Category: A points-based route for skilled workers not on the Green List.

Temporary Work Visas: For short- or medium-term employment.

Partner and Family Visas: For dependents of citizens, residents, or eligible work visa holders.