New Zealand is set to simplify its visitor visa application process starting May 26, 2025, by removing the requirement for certified translations of supporting documents.

This change aims to reduce costs and shorten application delays, making it easier for travellers, especially those from non-English-speaking countries, to visit the country.

Under the updated policy, visitor visa applicants will no longer need to provide certified translations.

However, English translations will still be required for all non-English documents.

These translations must include the translator’s name, qualifications or experience, and a signed declaration confirming that the translator is not the applicant, a family member, or an immigration adviser.

While certification is no longer required, the accuracy and credibility of translations remain essential. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) warns that unclear, misleading, or ineligible translations may lead to delays or visa refusals.

Scope of the new policy

Immigration authorities clarified that this policy change applies only to visitor visas and does not affect resident visa applications.

“Certified translations will remain mandatory for permanent residency applications.”

Officials say the removal of the certification requirement is a cost-saving measure designed to improve access for applicants in countries where certified translation services are expensive or difficult to obtain.

It is also expected to speed up visa processing times and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for international visitors.

This update aligns New Zealand’s visa documentation requirements with Australia’s more flexible standards and is expected to benefit a wide range of travellers, including tourists, short-term students, and families visiting the country.

Benefits for applicants

Cost savings: Certified translation services can be expensive. Removing this requirement will save applicants a significant amount of money.

Faster processing: Certified translations often cause delays. This change will help speed up the visa process, allowing travellers to plan their trips more easily.

Accessibility: Applicants from countries where certified translation services are scarce or bureaucratic will no longer be at a disadvantage.

Who benefits most?

First-time visitors to New Zealand

Students attending short-term study programmes or language courses

Frequent travellers moving between Australia and New Zealand

Families visiting loved ones or attending events

Citizens of non-English-speaking countries

This policy is especially helpful for travellers preparing for family visits and reunions, short-term studies, tourism, last-minute travel, business trips, and conferences.

Immigration New Zealand described the change as part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline visa procedures, making it easier for more people to experience the country’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and tourism offerings.