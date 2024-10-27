The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (8) has announced that train operations on the Lagos Blue Line are projected to resume by Sunday morning, following a fire incident on the tracks along the overhead Eko (train) Bridge, inward Apongbon, Ijora Olopa, on Saturday.

The authority disclosed that engineers are currently working to replace burnt cables and restore services promptly.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Kolawole Ojelabi, LAMATA’s spokesperson.

“Engineers are working around the clock to replace the burnt cables and train operations are projected to resume by Sunday morning,” the statement read in part.

LAMATA noted that the system automatically isolated the affected section to allow investigators and engineers from the Independent Power Plant powering the train to trace the cause of the fire.

Closed-circuit cameras in the area had alerted emergency responders, triggering a quick intervention.

Also, the statement emphasized that no passengers or workers were harmed in the incident, and LAMATA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safe and smooth operation of the Blue Line, the first rail system in West Africa powered by electricity.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the fire broke out on the Lagos Blue Line tracks along the overhead Eko (train) Bridge, inward Apongbon, Ijora Olopa. A spark from an electrical cable powering the train system caused the blaze.

Videos shared on social media showed flames on the bridge, though no train was in operation at the time.

Several Lagos State Government officials, including Gboyega Akosile, spokesperson for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that no casualties were reported.

“There was a fire outbreak on a small section of the Lagos Blue Line track at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon. The incident occurred at 4:12 PM. No casualty is reported, and no train service at the time of the incident,” Akosile tweeted.

Firefighters from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly to extinguish the fire.

“A fire erupted from the electrical cable running through the bridge powering the train mobility. The quick intervention of the nearby Sari Iganmu Fire Crew doused the fire before causing any significant damage,” the Fire Service noted in its post on X.

The incident, though contained swiftly, caused a temporary disruption to Blue Line operations, with engineers working to ensure a quick restoration of services.