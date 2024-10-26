The United Kingdom has donated non-lethal military equipment valued at approximately N1 billion (£450,000) to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The support is aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s fight against violent extremist organizations in the North East and signifies a strengthened partnership between the British Military and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

At a formal handover ceremony in Maiduguri, the equipment was presented to Major General Wahidi Shaibu, the Joint Task Force North East (JTF NE) Theatre Commander.

The donation includes advanced non-lethal technical tools designed to aid Nigerian forces in their counter-insurgency efforts.

Alongside this donation, the UK is delivering a series of skill-building courses tailored to the Nigerian military’s operational needs in the region.

A team of 20 personnel from the British Army is stationed in Maiduguri, where they are currently leading a course focused on developing critical skills necessary for continued operations against extremist groups. The UK has committed to conducting seven additional training programs by February 2025, targeting specialist skills required for Nigeria’s future security operations in the North East.

Strengthening military collaboration

Colonel Martin Leach, Deputy Head of British Defence Staff (West Africa) and Commander of British Military Training Teams in Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the UK’s partnership with Nigeria in combatting extremism.

Speaking at the handover, he stated, “I am delighted to be here today to hand over this equipment and mark another development in the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria. The UK stands with Nigeria in the continued fight against violent extremist organisations in the North East.”

In addition to equipment and training, the UK has personnel embedded in the Theatre Counter-IED Coordination Cell in Maiduguri. This team works closely with Nigerian counterparts to develop intelligence on terrorist networks responsible for deploying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that target both civilians and military personnel. This collaboration aims to reduce the impact of IED attacks, thereby enhancing safety and stability in the region.

Ongoing training programs

The UK’s support includes seven more specialized courses to be delivered over the coming months. These training programs are designed to equip the Nigerian Army with advanced operational skills and ensure a sustainable approach to countering violent extremist organizations in Nigeria.

This donation from the United Kingdom reflects a deepening alliance with Nigeria, aimed at fortifying the nation’s defense mechanisms against terrorism and bolstering its military training resources.

