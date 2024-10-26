The Energy Reforms Advocates of Nigeria and the APC Youth Vanguard for Change have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to launch an independent and transparent investigation into the use of funds earmarked for refinery repairs by the National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

This was disclosed in a press statement by its convener, Dr. Opialu Fabian, on Friday during a press conference in Abuja.

Fabian alleged that after more than three years of unfulfilled promises and costly mismanagement regarding the kickoff of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, there has been no tangible progress—only a series of failed timelines and excuses from NNPCL.

Probe of NNPCL Needed

Fabian stated that Nigeria’s situation has been exacerbated by “the operations of a cabal” that profits from the importation of adulterated fuel, reaping massive gains at the expense of Nigerian citizens.

“This situation is especially troubling as we have the capacity to refine and produce fuel domestically. However, it seems certain powers are determined to keep our refineries dormant, prioritizing their personal gains over the well-being and economic stability of our nation,” he said.

He said NNPCL should be probed because every day, ordinary citizens are forced to spend precious hours in fuel queues, pay exorbitant prices for fuel, and endure the ripple effects of inflated fuel costs on goods and services.

“While the NNPCL leadership seems unperturbed by this suffering, the reality is stark for millions who struggle daily to afford basic transportation and household energy needs,” he added.

He further explained that government must question the integrity of the rehabilitation contracts awarded by NNPCL, highlighting that billions of dollars have been funneled into refurbishing facilities without delivering any concrete outcomes.

He urged the federal government to explore a new approach to how contracts are awarded, how funds are managed, and how performance is measured within NNPCL and the refineries.

“Moving forward, contracts for the rehabilitation and maintenance of these facilities should be awarded based on merit and past performance, not on political affiliations or favoritism. Contracts should come with stringent accountability mechanisms, and payment milestones should be linked to tangible deliverables, not mere promises,” he said, urging the president to hold accountable those allegedly sabotaging the operation of local refineries.

He explained that mismanagement in the affected refineries also affects Nigeria’s international standing and attractiveness to foreign investors.

He urged relevant stakeholders to demand that NNPCL provides Nigerians with a detailed account of the current state of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, adding that this report should include an outline of how funds have been utilized, reasons for the missed deadlines, and a clear, realistic timeline for when Nigerians can expect results.

What You Should Know

The Nigerian Senate raised concerns on August 7, over the $1.5 billion approved in 2021 for the turnaround maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refinery, citing little to no results.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, expressed these concerns during an interactive session with stakeholders.

Bamidele, who also serves as the Senate Leader, emphasized that it was unfair and improper to neglect public companies while private businesses continued to flourish and thrive.

He recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved a $1.5 billion plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2021 to rehabilitate and revamp the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The lack of functional refineries has forced Nigeria to rely heavily on imported refined petroleum products, significantly impacting the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, NNPC boss Mele Kyari had assured that the Port Harcourt refinery would commence operations this August. He stated that the other three refineries in Kaduna and Warri would start operations in the second half of 2025.

However, there are doubts about this pronouncement, as Kyari has made several projections in times past.