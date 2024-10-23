Lagos State Ministry of Health has partnered with the Society for Family Health (SFH) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at tackling malaria in Lagos State.

This development was announced in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday.

Innovative strategies supported by the World Bank

According to the statement, under the World Bank-supported Malaria Impact Project, SFH is deploying innovative strategies to reduce the malaria burden.

“The initiative focuses on enhancing prevention and treatment services in both public and private healthcare facilities in the State.”

“Nigeria is one of the countries most affected by malaria, with over 97% of its population at risk.

It added that “In 2021 alone, Nigeria accounted for 27% of the global malaria burden and 31% of malaria-related deaths, particularly impacting vulnerable groups such as children under five and pregnant women, “the statement highlighted.

Aligning with national goals

The Lagos State Impact Project aims to address these alarming statistics by aligning with the National Malaria Strategic Plan (NMSP) and implementing evidence-based interventions.

“The MoU, signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and SFH’s Managing Director, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, underscores a strategic partnership focused on reducing malaria prevalence through enhanced prevention and treatment services. This collaborative effort is being supported by the World Bank to strengthen healthcare delivery across both public and private facilities in Lagos,” the statement read.

Emphasis on vulnerable populations

During the signing ceremony, Commissioner Abayomi stressed the significance of the Malaria IMPACT Project, which is in line with the National Malaria Strategic Plan.

“Nigeria continues to bear the brunt of malaria, contributing significantly to global malaria morbidity and mortality rates, especially among vulnerable populations like children under five and pregnant women.

“This project is a critical step in reducing these numbers, as it aims to expand access to malaria prevention tools, such as insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), and improve diagnosis and treatment services across the state,” he stated.

Strengthening diagnosis and case management

Dr. Omokhudu Idogho emphasized the project’s importance, noting that the Malaria Impact Project focuses on strengthening malaria diagnosis and case management.

“SFH will collaborate with the Lagos State Malaria Elimination Programme (SMEP) to enhance malaria diagnosis through the expanded use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and microscopy.

He stated, “We are proud to partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Local Government Areas (LGAs), and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to significantly reduce the malaria burden in the State.

“This initiative brings us closer to a Malaria-Free Nigeria while strengthening healthcare systems to deliver equitable, high-quality malaria control services, particularly in underserved communities.

“By leveraging data and digital solutions, we are addressing critical health challenges and driving improvements that will benefit the entire healthcare system,” said Idogho.

Community engagement at the forefront

Dr. Jennifer Anyanti, Deputy Managing Director of SFH, highlighted the critical role of community engagement in the initiative.

“By working closely with local organizations and stakeholders, we ensure that essential messages about malaria prevention and treatment reach even the most remote communities, thereby improving health outcomes for all and reaching the over 20 million residents of the state,” she noted.

SFH stands as one of Nigeria’s largest non-governmental organizations, committed to delivering high-quality health interventions for underserved populations across West Africa.

What You Should Know

Malaria remains a major public health concern in Lagos State, as well as across Nigeria. With the state’s dense population and tropical climate, it is a hotspot for malaria transmission.

Over 97% of Nigeria’s population is at risk of malaria, and Lagos is no exception. The state’s large population and humid environment create ideal conditions for malaria-carrying mosquitoes to thrive.

Children under five and pregnant women are the most affected by malaria. These vulnerable groups account for the highest number of malaria-related deaths. In Lagos, initiatives to provide insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) and preventive treatment for pregnant women have been ramped up to address this