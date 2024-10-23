The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that diphtheria has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,191 individuals across the country from May 2023 to the present.

This alarming statistic highlights the severe impact of the infection on public health, prompting urgent calls for increased vaccination efforts and heightened awareness about the disease.

Dr. Muzzammil Gadanya, the Incident Manager at the National Diphtheria Emergency Operations Centre, disclosed these figures during the National Intra-Action Review Meeting for the diphtheria outbreak held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Alarming statistics on diphtheria cases

According to Dr Gadanya, “the country has recorded over 38,000 suspected cases of diphtheria, with 23,000 confirmed cases.”

He emphasized that the primary aim of the review meeting was to evaluate Nigeria’s current response mechanisms and strengthen coordination efforts to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Notably, he reported a significant reduction in diphtheria cases nationwide.

Vaccination and community engagement efforts

Gadanya said vaccines were available for routine immunization, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to sustain progress in containing the disease.

Earlier, the United Nations International Children’s Funds (UNICEF) has alerted on the high prevalence of diphtheria cases in the north, noting most cases are children aged between 4 and 15 years who have not received a single dose of the vital vaccine, laying bare the urgency of vaccination situation in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Dr. Manir Jega, Director of Healthcare at the Nigeria Red Cross, stated that their organization has played a vital role as an auxiliary to the government.

“Since the outbreak, we have deployed 3,700 community-based volunteers who engage in house-to-house sensitization,” Jega revealed. “We also conducted roadshows to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of the disease.”

Collaborative strategies for Future Mitigation

Stakeholders at the meeting assessed current strategies and identified areas for improvement in combating the outbreak. Key participants included representatives from the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), and various sub-national bodies.

They shared valuable experiences in managing diphtheria cases and provided updates on state-level responses.

Officials stressed the critical need for heightened public awareness about vaccination and active case-finding initiatives. The insights and discussions from the review meeting are expected to significantly contribute to further mitigating the diphtheria epidemic in Nigeria.

Key recommendations for strengthening response

The meeting concluded with key recommendations aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis.

These include expanding vaccination efforts, enhancing public awareness initiatives, and implementing active contact tracing in affected areas. Such actions are deemed essential for reducing the diphtheria epidemic and bolstering the country’s capacity to respond to future outbreaks.

What You Should Know

⦁ Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

⦁ Diphtheria spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread by direct contact with contaminated objects or surfaces.

⦁ Symptoms typically develop 2 to 5 days after exposure and may include, sore throat, fever, weakness, swelling of the neck, and a thick, grey coating in the throat and nose, which can obstruct breathing.

⦁ If left untreated, diphtheria can lead to severe complications such as respiratory failure, heart problems, and even death.