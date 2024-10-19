The Federal Government has launched the Export Skills Acquisition Centre (ESAC) in Apapa, Lagos, aiming to tap into Nigeria’s fashion e-commerce market, projected to reach $422.8 million by 2024.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) spearheaded the establishment of the centre to boost non-oil exports and enhance Nigeria’s position in global markets.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, announced the launch via her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, where she also made the $422.8 million projection.

She noted that the ESAC will further position Nigeria to capture opportunities in Africa’s $31 billion fashion industry.

According to her tweet, the initiative focuses on equipping youth and women with innovative skills in bag-making, accessories, product development, quality control, and international trade, fostering a new generation of globally competitive Nigerian exporters.

“Proud to launch the @OfficialNEPC Export Skills Acquisition Centre (ESAC) in Apapa, Lagos! This is a game-changer for Nigeria’s export sector. The Centre will empower our youth and women with innovative skills in bag-making and accessories, positioning Nigeria to capture opportunities in Africa’s $31bn fashion industry.

“With specialized training in product development, quality control, and international trade, we’re building the next generation of Nigerian exporters,” the tweet read in part.

It added, “Together, we’re creating pathways to global markets and economic prosperity. The future of Made-in-Nigeria products is bright!”

The centre is expected to not only drive economic inclusion but also create job opportunities, particularly for women and youth, who play a crucial role in sustainable development and national growth.

More insights

The Minister’s tweet provided additional insights into the key objectives of the newly launched Export Skills Acquisition Centre (ESAC), highlighting its focus on empowering youth and women through targeted skill acquisition.

The initiative aligns with the priorities of the current administration, fostering entrepreneurship and promoting non-oil exports.

By equipping participants with specialized training in areas like product development, quality control, and international trade, the ESAC aims to build a new generation of globally competitive Nigerian exporters.

The centre’s establishment also promotes the development of Made-in-Nigeria products, creating essential pathways to international markets.

While the broader impact of the initiative taps into Africa’s fashion industry and Nigeria’s growing e-commerce sector, the ESAC is intended to serve as a critical platform to unlock new trade opportunities.

The program positions Nigerian entrepreneurs to thrive in the competitive global economy, offering the tools and expertise necessary to succeed in an increasingly dynamic international market.