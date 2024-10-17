The University of Ottawa has introduced the University of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarship to support students from Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, South Korea, India, and Bangladesh.

According to the institution, “The University of Ottawa is proud of its internationally diverse student body. As a result, beginning in the fall 2024 term, international students from these countries will benefit from significant reductions in their tuition fees when they study in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English.”

This renewable scholarship is available for students who meet specific criteria, including a minimum admission average of 80% and enrollment in undergraduate programs in Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences starting in Fall 2024.

Deadline for application is May 1st, 2025.

What To Know

Details inform that eligible students will receive financial support ranging from $12,000 to $25,000 per year, depending on the scholarship category.

This assistance will be directly applied to tuition fees, significantly reducing the overall cost of education for recipients. The financial contribution also makes higher education more accessible for international students.

Eligibility and Application Process

The university relates that in order to qualify for the scholarship, international applicants must:

Be a citizen of any country in Africa or one of the countries listed

Be newly admitted in the fall 2024 term or after, in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English in one of the faculties listed

Not enroll in the French immersion stream

Have a valid study permit when classes start

Be enrolled full-time

According to Scholarship Region, applicants for the Excellence scholarship must have an admission average of at least 90%, while those for the Entrance scholarship may have an average of up to 89.99%.

Duration and Renewal

The scholarships can provide support for up to four years, covering a total of $100,000 in tuition costs.

It is stated that recipients may renew the scholarships for up to 12 terms, provided they maintain eligibility and full-time enrollment.

How to Apply for the Scholarship

Interested applicants should begin by submitting their applications through the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre at HERE

After applying, students will receive a Student Number, allowing them to log into the university’s UOZone portal to submit additional documents for review.

Upon successful evaluation, students will receive a conditional admission offer that may include the scholarship based on their academic performance.