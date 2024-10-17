The Apapa Ports Customs Command has intercepted illicit drugs valued at N1.1 billion, conveyed in four 40-foot containers.

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu disclosed in a statement, that the illicit goods, primarily cough syrup containing codeine and barkadin, were discovered during routine inspections at Apapa’s APM Terminals and Kachicares Bonded Terminal.

According to the Customs Command, the operation uncovered 236,783 bottles of cough syrup in 2,174 cartons during routine inspections at the APM Terminals and Kachicares Bonded Terminal. Three of the seizures were made at APM Terminals, while one occurred at Kachicares Bonded Terminal.

Details of the seizures

On 11 October 2024, officers discovered prohibited CSP cough syrup in container number MRKU0377493 during a joint examination, which contained 34,800 bottles of syrup packed in 174 cartons. Each carton contained 200 bottles.

“The offensive importation was also found to have expired,” Olomu said, stressing the dangers of such illegal activities.

On the same day, a second container, TGBU8886020, was inspected at the same terminal. It was found to contain 39,700 bottles of DSP cough syrup, each packed in 100 bottles per carton.

On 15 October 2024, the Customs Command intercepted a third container, TCKU6800526, initially declared to hold essential goods. After a thorough examination, officers discovered 19 cartons of CSJ cough syrup for throat and chesty cough with codeine, packed in 200 bottles per carton.

At Kachicares Bonded Terminal, a 1×40-foot container labeled SUDU8579006, which was said to contain kitchen wares, was also examined on 15 October 2024. It was found to hold Barcadin cough syrup for throat and chesty cough. “They were packed in 1,584 cartons. Another set of 83 loose bottles was also found in the container,” Olomu added.

Zero Tolerance for Smuggling

Olomu highlighted the Customs Command’s zero tolerance for smuggling and reiterated that the seizures were a result of their intelligence-driven operations. He stated, “The command would not compromise on revenue collection, anti-smuggling mandates, as well as trade facilitation.”

In his warning to smugglers, Olomu emphasized that officers at the Apapa Port remain vigilant and are prepared to uncover all forms of smuggling activities through intelligence, technology, and experience.

He warned that the perpetrators of unlawful trade should steer clear from Apapa Port as the eagle-eyed officers are out to uncover all their smuggling antics.

Health risks of Codeine

Codeine abuse has long been a serious public health issue in Nigeria, leading to its importation ban by the Federal Government in 2018. Olomu explained that codeine has severe adverse effects, including nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, and inability to concentrate, which can lead to irrational behavior.

“Codeine abuse had been found to cause nausea or vomiting, making addicts feel sleepy, unable to concentrate or think clearly, and behave irrationally, including exhibition of criminal tendencies,” he said.

Olomu also stated that such substances contribute to criminal activities and deviant behaviors, which pose a serious threat to society’s stability.

In light of these significant seizures, Comptroller Olomu confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details and potentially lead to the arrest of those involved in the illegal importation.