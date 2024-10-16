The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Tuesday, sealed off several establishments across the state for environmental violations.

The enforcement operation covered areas such as Fagba, Iyana Ipaja, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Orile Agege as part of LASEPA’s continuous efforts to enforce environmental laws and protect public health.

The announcement was contained in a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

Wahab confirmed that among the affected establishments were Chanelrose Lounge & Bar, Mama Juli Lounge & Bakery, Klub P-14 Hotel, Emmy Prince Hotel, Baltimat Industries Limited, Iju Ishaga City Hotel & Lounge, Chitec Aluminum, and Safeland Hotel. These businesses were found to have breached environmental regulations despite receiving prior warnings.

“In a bold move to combat environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) today sealed off several establishments across Lagos State. The enforcement operation, which targeted areas such as Fagba, Iyana Ipaja, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Orile Agege, forms part of LASEPA’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws and safeguard public health.

“The affected establishments include; Chanelrose Lounge & Bar, Mama Juli Lounge & Bakery, Klub P-14 Hotel, Emmy Prince Hotel, Baltimat Industries Limited, Iju Ishaga City Hotel & Lounge, Chitec Aluminum, and Safeland Hotel.

“Despite prior warnings, these businesses were found to be in violation of various environmental regulations,” the commissioner’s post read.

The crackdown demonstrates Lagos State’s determination to uphold environmental laws, as several enforcement drives have been conducted recently across the state, with more to come.

What you should know

The Lagos State government has ramped up its enforcement of environmental laws, sealing several establishments that failed to meet public health standards.

Major markets such as Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo were temporarily closed and only allowed to reopen after complying with stringent sanitary and environmental regulations set by the government to protect public health.

In addition to markets, various businesses, including fast food outlets, hotels, and restaurants, have also faced closures for non-compliance with environmental standards.

The government has emphasized that these actions are part of its broader commitment to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment for all residents.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has reiterated that the enforcement measures are necessary to ensure public health is safeguarded and that businesses adhere to the required environmental standards.

With several enforcement operations already carried out and more planned, the Lagos State government aims to promote compliance and accountability across all sectors, sending a strong message that environmental violations will not be tolerated.