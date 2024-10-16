The Federal Government has mandated all outbound flights from Nigeria, particularly foreign airlines, to patronize local caterers for their on-board meals, beginning January 1, 2025.

This directive was outlined in a memo titled “Directive of the Hon. Minister to Foreign Airlines on On-Board Meals,” dated October 15, 2024.

The memo, authored by H.T. Ejibunu, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, was addressed to the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The memo conveyed the decision of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, directing the NCAA to ensure that all foreign airlines comply with the new regulation.

“I am directed by the Honourable Minister of Aviation to convey to you his decision to mandate all out-bound flights from Nigeria, especially foreign airlines to patronize local caterers for on-board meals.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to convey the decision to all foreign airlines for strict compliance beginning from 1st January 2025,” the memo read.

In a follow-up clarification posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, emphasized that the directive does not compel foreign airlines to serve Nigerian dishes but strictly mandates them to engage Nigerian caterers.

Keyamo further clarified that local caterers are fully equipped to prepare continental and international meals tailored to the airlines’ specific requirements.

“The age-long practice of bringing meals frozen from their countries and warming them for service on outbound flights to mostly Nigerian citizens is no longer acceptable,” Keyamo stated.

He added that Nigeria has competent quality control agencies to ensure the hygiene and safety of meals prepared by local caterers, addressing any concerns the airlines may have.

Keyamo further argued that if foreign airlines expect Nigeria to trust the quality of imported meals served on flights, they should also trust Nigeria’s vetting process for meals prepared locally.

He highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses, stating, “We must support our local businesses with our huge population and traffic. Other caterers from abroad should not benefit from what should contribute to the local economy.”

The directive reflects the government’s focus on promoting domestic businesses and ensuring that Nigeria’s economic interests are prioritized in all sectors, including aviation.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will oversee the implementation of the new mandate, ensuring compliance from all airlines operating outbound flights from Nigeria.