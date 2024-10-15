Quebec announced a limit on the number of foreign nationals who can apply for permanent residency in its immigration program for 2024-2025.

This change aims to better manage immigration levels while meeting the province’s labour market needs.

According to Immigration News Canada(INC), from October, no more than 25% of the total invitations for permanent selection can be issued to candidates from the same country in a single invitation period.

It means that in each selection round, no more than 25% of the invitations for permanent residency can go to applicants from one country.

This measure is designed to ensure a diverse pool of candidates under the Regular Skilled Worker Program (RSWP) and mitigate the risk of over-reliance on applicants from a single region.

Time of the Policy

The cap will take effect immediately and will remain in force until October 9th, 2025.

Reports inform that the policy may be reviewed or revised based on the province’s evolving immigration needs and priorities; and that this structured timeframe, would allow for ongoing assessment of its impact on Quebec’s demographic and economic landscape.

Application Tips for Immigrants

Prospective immigrants are advised to closely monitor announcements regarding invitation rounds and selection criteria.

INC reports that in order to increase chances of selection, applicants should prepare strong applications that emphasize their language abilities, education, and relevant work experience.

These elements will be crucial in meeting Quebec’s current labour demands and ensuring a successful application process.

Possible Impact

By limiting invitations from any single country, reports inform that Quebec is on the goal to create a wider range of applicants, a diverse one.

This, as stated, could lead to a more competitive selection process, requiring candidates to demonstrate alignment with in-demand skills and proficiency in French.

Additionally, the cap aligns with addressing workforce gaps in critical industries such as healthcare, IT, and manufacturing.

What To Know

The new cap is established under Article 45 of the Québec Immigration Act (Loi sur l’immigration au Québec). This provision grants the Minister of Immigration, Francisation, and Integration the authority to regulate the number of invitations issued to foreign nationals.

Quebec’s decision, according to reports, sets a precedent that could influence immigration strategies across Canada, particularly with the increasing focus on regional immigration through programs like the Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

Though while no other provinces have confirmed similar measures, a senior vice president at RBC had proposed a related idea in November 2022, suggesting that Canada needs to reduce its reliance on international students from China and India.

Further details about the number of invitations and specific draw schedules will be provided in the coming weeks.