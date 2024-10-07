The Lagos State Government has commenced clearance operations at Daleko Market in Mushin, targeting the removal of shanties and makeshift structures obstructing drainage systems and encroaching on roadways.

The removal exercise was carried out on Monday by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Accompanying the commissioner’s post was video footage showing the operatives dismantling the shanties and makeshift structures at the market.

Wahab noted that the affected structures were built illegally on drainage channels and along the roads, leading to blocked waterways and traffic congestion in the area.

“Clearance operations ongoing at Daleko Market, Mushin to remove shanties and makeshift structures built on drainage and the road,” Wahab’s post read.

The ongoing clearance aims to remove these illegal structures, ensuring proper drainage during the rainy season and improving the overall functionality of the market and nearby roads.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its efforts to remove shanties and dislodge illegal occupants throughout the state, aiming to improve the city’s appearance and strengthen security.

These clearance activities are part of a larger initiative to maintain public order, ensuring that Lagos remains a clean, safe, and well-structured city.

The operations have targeted several key locations, including recent actions on Thursday, October 3, where authorities cleared shanties and evicted illegal squatters in Surulere, particularly around Western Avenue and beneath the National Stadium Bridge.

Additionally, similar clearance efforts took place at illegal settlements under the Osborne Bridge in Ikoyi, as well as the removal of makeshift structures around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki.

The state government also dismantled shanties along the Fagba corridor of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure the smooth progress of essential transport projects.

In line with these cleanup efforts, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to collaborate with private sector entities to revitalize public spaces prone to illegal encroachment. This partnership aims to transform these areas into more productive and community-oriented spaces.

For instance, in February 2024, the state government unveiled plans to convert the recently cleared Ijora under the bridge, previously occupied by squatters, into a recreational area through private sector involvement. Several other locations have also been identified for similar redevelopment initiatives.

This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly curb the prevalence of illegal settlements while supporting Lagos’ broader urban development goals. By creating functional, community-friendly spaces, the government aims to foster a more organized and livable environment for residents throughout the city.