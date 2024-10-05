The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on October 4, 2024, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.47%, adding 456.12 points to settle at 97,520.54.

This uptick was supported by a 20% increase in market activity, with the trading volume climbing to 320 million shares.

Strong gains in SEPLAT trickled into Friday, while UBA led in trading volume. SEPLAT’s rally positioned it as the top performer of the day, while ABCTRANS followed closely with a 9.92% surge.

Meanwhile, total traded shares surged to 320 million, a significant jump from the 268 million shares traded the previous session.

SEPLAT outshone all others with a 10.00% increase, while ABCTRANS was not far behind with a 9.92% rise.

On the flip side, ETERNA experienced the steepest loss, falling by 10.00%, while PZ and REGALINS also posted notable declines of 9.49% and 8.89%, respectively.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,520.54 points

Previous ASI: 97,064.42 points

Day Change: +0.47%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.42%

Volume Traded: 320 million shares

Deals: 8,763

Top 5 Gainers

SEPLAT: up 10.00% to N4,964.70

ABCTRANS: up 9.82% to N1.23

Livestock: up 9.70% to N3.28

CAVERTON: up 9.62% to N2.62

FTNCOCOA: up 9.29% to N2.00

Top 5 Losers

ETERNA: down 10.00% to N27.00

PZ: down 9.49% to N17.65

REGALINS: down 8.89% to N0.82

MANSARD: down 7.08% to N5.51

DANGSUGAR: down 5.85% to N30.60

Trading Volume

The market recorded heightened trading activity, with 320 million shares changing hands, marking a 20% increase from the previous day’s 268 million shares.

UBA led the pack with 36.73 million shares traded, trailed by STERLINGNG with 23.56 million shares.

Other high-volume stocks included ELLAHLAKES (23.30 million shares), WAPCO (16.67 million shares), and REGALINS (13.60 million shares).

Trading Value

UBA also led in terms of trading value, with N991.43 million in transactions.

OANDO followed closely, trading N746.38 million worth of shares. SEPLAT contributed N708.54 million, WAPCO came in at N616.97 million, and ZENITHBANK posted N484.32 million in value.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

Among the SWOOTs, price movements remained largely unchanged for AIRTEL, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, GEREGU POWER, MTNN, and DANGOTE CEMENT.

However, SEPLAT surged by 10%, leading the group.

In the FUGAZ (top-tier banking stocks) category, FBNH, UBA, and GTCO all posted modest gains of 1.21%, 1.30%, and 0.82%, respectively.

Access Bank remained flat, while Zenith Bank dipped slightly by 0.53%.

Market Outlook

With the index bouncing back from its recent dip, the ASI is expected to break above the 99,000-point threshold in the coming weeks.

A renewed push from the banking, oil and gas, and insurance sectors is expected to drive this momentum further in the week ahead.