Nigerian film distributor Cinemax has lauded actress and debut producer Wumi Toriola following the strong box-office performance of her film Queen Lateefah, which grossed N100.2 million in its first seven days of release.

According to earlier reports by Nairametrics, the film debuted with N58 million over its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian film during a non-holiday weekend in 2024.

Cinemax, founded by entrepreneur Ope Ajayi, stated that it is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s evolving film industry by forging partnerships with local filmmakers and promoting African stories.

Ajayi while speaking to Nairametrics on the significance of the Queen Lateefah milestone, said: “By partnering with a diverse range of creators, including notable actress Wumi Toriola, Cinemax showcases the richness of Nigerian storytelling.”

Ajayi emphasized the importance of nurturing local talent and promoting stories that resonate with Nigerian audiences. Cinemax’s success, he noted, is rooted in its mission to bridge the gap between filmmakers and audiences, ensuring that high-quality content reaches cinemas nationwide. “With an eye on the future, Cinemax aims to position Nigerian films on the global stage,” Ajayi told Nairametrics. He also hinted at the company’s plans to expand into international markets by exploring global distribution partnerships.

What to know

The success of Queen Lateefah shows the growing influence of Nollywood, which is becoming increasingly competitive in the global entertainment landscape.

The film, described as one of the fastest Nigerian movies to surpass the N100 million mark in 2024, is expected to continue its strong run in cinemas for at least 12 weeks.

With such a promising start, Queen Lateefah has the potential to break more box office records as it continues its theatrical run. Queen Lateefah has sold over 23,000 tickets in total.

The Nigerian box office also corroborated by saying “Queen Lateefah becomes the 37th Nollywood movie to cross the N100M mark, in just 7 days”

Cinemax’s strategy of supporting emerging and established filmmakers has led to a series of box-office hits in recent years. In 2023, the company co-produced and distributed Ada Omo Daddy with actress and producer Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, which became the third-highest-grossing Nigerian film.

The company has also distributed other notable Nollywood films, including Biodun Stephen’s Sista, Hotel Labamba, and Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa’s Silence.

Looking ahead, Cinemax is gearing up for a slate of releases and collaborations. Among the highly anticipated titles is Thinline, a December 2024 blockbuster from Mercy Aigbe. Ajayi hinted at several other projects in development for 2025, with announcements expected in the coming weeks.