Wunmi Toriola’s Queen Lateefah, produced and distributed by Cinemax, has become one of Nollywood’s top-grossing films of 2024 so far with N317 million in earnings.

Since its release on September 27, the film has captivated audiences across Nigeria, driving sustained ticket sales and setting new records.

Here’s a closer look at Queen Lateefah’s remarkable performance trajectory and what it signals for Nollywood:

In its debut week alone, Queen Lateefah stormed past expectations by grossing N100.2 million, setting the stage for a highly successful run.

This initial surge, as reported by Nairametrics, was buoyed by strong word-of-mouth and an engaging storyline that resonated with Nigerian audiences. By the end of its first 3 day weekend, the film had already generated N58 million, securing its spot as the highest-grossing Nigerian film during a non-holiday weekend in 2024.

A timeline of its earnings

As the weeks progressed, Queen Lateefah continued to build on this momentum, breaking the N200 million mark within three weeks of release.

By October 15, the film had grossed N216 million, placing it among the highest-earning films in Nigerian cinema history.

The movie’s consistent box office pull is attributed to both its mass appeal and Cinemax’s effective distribution strategy.

Cinemax founder Ope Ajayi highlighted the company’s focus on connecting filmmakers with audiences, noting that Queen Lateefah’s success shows the growing appetite for Nigerian stories.

By the third weekend of October, Queen Lateefah reached N256 million, inching closer to the elusive N300 million club.

During the weekend of October 18-20, it pulled in an additional N23.3 million, ranking just behind The Uprising by Omoni Oboli in terms of box office performance. This remarkable showing demonstrated Nollywood’s capacity to compete with foreign releases, even during competitive screening periods.

What to know

As of November 3, Queen Lateefah officially crossed the N300 million threshold, grossing a total of N317 million. This milestone places the film among Nollywood’s most successful productions and reinforces the industry’s potential for large-scale commercial success.

Ajayi expressed optimism that the movie will continue drawing audiences, projecting a final gross of around N400 million by the end of its run.

The movie’s impressive performance highlights Nollywood’s growing clout in the West African market, especially as it contends with international productions. Queen Lateefah is a testament to the evolving tastes of Nigerian audiences, who are increasingly supporting locally produced content. With over 23,000 tickets sold to date, the film is expected to enjoy another few weeks of solid returns.

Cinemax’s achievements with Queen Lateefah also point to a promising future for Nigerian cinema, with plans to expand into global distribution partnerships. The success of Queen Lateefah reinforces the notion that Nollywood is on a path to becoming a dominant force in Africa’s entertainment landscape, capturing the hearts of audiences and setting new benchmarks for Nigerian storytelling.