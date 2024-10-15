Nollywood’s latest production, Queen Lateefah, has reached a significant milestone, amassing N216 million in ticket sales across Nigerian cinemas.

This comes after the film recorded N41.5 million in revenue over the weekend of October 11-13, 2024, according to data released by the Nigerian Box Office.

Produced by Wunmi Toriola, Queen Lateefah has dominated the box office since its release on September 27, 2024.

It has held the top spot for three consecutive weeks, underscoring its strong appeal to Nigerian audiences. The film had previously achieved N150 million in gross earnings within just 12 days of its release, cementing its status as a box-office sensation.

Premiering to robust figures, Queen Lateefah opened with N58 million in its first weekend alone, setting the stage for continued success. The film’s strong performance over multiple weekends signals the growing sophistication of Nigeria’s film industry and the increasing appetite for local cinematic content.

Plot Overview

The film follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman with aspirations of social advancement. However, her carefully maintained facade begins to crumble when she meets Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman, who exposes the disparity between her self-curated image and her actual circumstances. Lateefah, raised in poverty by an illiterate mother, resides in a run-down building with eccentric neighbors. Despite these realities, she presents herself as a globe-trotting, successful professional. This conflict between reality and appearance is central to the film’s narrative, creating layers of tension and intrigue.

What to know

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including renowned Nollywood actors Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, and two-time Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award winner, Broda Shaggi. The high-profile cast, coupled with the film’s engaging storyline, has ensured broad viewer appeal, contributing to its impressive box office performance.

Future Prospects

With Queen Lateefah continuing to perform well, the film is on track to surpass other major Nollywood projects such as Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds, which grossed N250 million, and Lakatabu, which garnered over N200 million in ticket sales. The outlook for the Nigerian box office in the fourth quarter remains promising, with several highly anticipated films slated for release.

Among the notable upcoming titles is 3 Working Days, featuring Deyemi Okanlawon and directed by Jerry Ossai, which is set to premiere on October 18, 2024. Additionally, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3, the third installment of a popular trilogy directed by Omoni Oboli, will debut the same day across cinemas nationwide, available in IMAX format at selected theaters.

With these promising releases on the horizon, the Nigerian film industry is poised for a strong finish to the year.