The Lagos State Government has announced a weekend night traffic diversion at the Ojuelegba Flyover bridge for the installation of a truck barrier, aimed at enhancing road safety.

The diversion will take place between 10:00 PM on Saturday, October 5th, and 5:00 AM on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, as part of the government’s traffic management strategy to prevent further incidents and loss of lives by enhancing road safety and controlling the movement of heavy-duty vehicles.

The announcement was contained in a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Thursday.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a night traffic diversion for the installation of truck barrier at Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge by Fire Station, between 10.00pm on Saturday 5th and 5.00am on Sunday 6th October, 2024,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi implore Motorists to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for night time as part of traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.”

More insight

The statement also outlined alternative routes for motorists to follow during the night-time traffic diversion, aimed at facilitating the installation of a truck barrier at the Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge with minimal disruption.

Motorists traveling from areas such as Eko Bridge, Costain, and Iponri and heading towards Ojuelegba are advised to use the designated Service Lane, starting from the National Stadium gate, to connect to Barracks and proceed to their intended destinations. This alternate route is expected to ease traffic flow and reduce congestion while the necessary construction work is carried out.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also appealed to motorists for cooperation and patience throughout the brief closure of the flyover.

He reassured the public that the timing of the diversion has been strategically chosen to occur during the night, when traffic volume is significantly lower, to minimize the inconvenience to road users.

By scheduling the installation for late hours, the government aims to limit disruptions during peak daytime hours, ensuring that road users experience as little inconvenience as possible.

This approach is part of the broader traffic management strategy aimed at ensuring smoother flow and public safety while necessary infrastructural upgrades are completed.