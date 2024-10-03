The Kaduna State government has allocated ₦71.65 billion to enhance medical services and infrastructure, alongside distributing over ₦3 billion worth of modern medical equipment to 290 primary healthcare centers in the state.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmad, during a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

Ahmad highlighted key achievements of the administration, stating, “We have recorded remarkable strides in the health sector,” which includes substantial budget allocations and infrastructure upgrades.

The ongoing projects feature the construction of a 300-bed specialist hospital and the establishment of emergency medical services, upgrades to nine secondary health facilities.

As part of its comprehensive healthcare strategy, Ahmad highlighted the state’s initiatives to address pressing health issues. She stated, “Additionally, the state is tackling malnutrition with 31,000 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and improving healthcare access through expanded insurance coverage, benefiting over 83,000 individuals,” she said

Digital health initiatives

In her address, Ahmad also discussed new digital health initiatives, including the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and the launch of Project 10 Million, which focuses on screening citizens for hypertension and diabetes. “It is boosting emergency response through the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (KADSEMSAS),” she added.

Moreover, Ahmad emphasized the importance of partnerships, stating, “The state continues to prioritize partnerships with global organizations and donors to elevate healthcare service delivery for its citizens.”

This includes the engagement of 1,354 Community Health Influencers, Promoters, and Service Providers (CHIPS) across 14 Local Government Areas, aiming to extend healthcare services to underserved communities.

The state has also renewed its Memorandum of Understanding with the Pharmaceutical Group of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria to ensure affordable and equitable distribution of medical supplies. Ahmad stated, “The Kaduna State Health Supply Management Agency (KADHSMA) is now achieving 100% distribution to health facilities across the state.”

Infrastructure and logistics enhancements

Further improvements include the upgrade of the state’s medical stores to ‘Pharmagrade’ standards, along with the establishment of a new medical oxygen plant at the Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, in partnership with UNICEF.

This initiative will complement an existing facility and aims to set up two additional oxygen plants. Lastly, Ahmad noted, “A fully equipped neonatal center has also been set up at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, aiming to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity.”

She concluded by highlighting logistical advancements through a revised Service Level Agreement with Fly Zipline International Nigeria Limited, enhancing the delivery of essential healthcare resources via aerial drones to remote areas.