Canada’s immigration backlog has reached 1,078,300 applications as of August 31st, marking a 7.57% increase from the previous month.

This rise shows ongoing challenges within the immigration processing system as outlined in the latest data released by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on September 24th.

According to Immigration News Canada(INC), the total number of applications under processing stands at 2,420,800, raising concerns for individuals seeking citizenship, permanent residency, and temporary residency.

Canadian Immigration Backlog Comparison

As of August 31st, the immigration backlog includes nearly 1.1 million delayed applications across various categories. The breakdown, according to INC is as follows:

This data indicates the status of applications in different immigration categories in Canada:

38,600 applications are currently delayed, while 190,600 have been processed within the expected timeframes set by the IRCC. Permanent Residence : 300,800 applications are delayed, and 504,800 have been processed on time.

: 300,800 applications are delayed, and 504,800 have been processed on time. Temporary Residence: 738,900 applications are delayed, with 647,100 processed within the designated service standards.

The numbers reflect the backlog of applications that have not yet been processed compared to those that have been handled within the expected time limits for each category.

Immigration Processing Breakdown

More reports state that recent comparisons show trends in the backlog and processing times. Citizenship applications have decreased by 1.02% since July, while permanent residence applications have slightly increased by 0.60%.

In contrast, temporary residence applications surged by 11.21%, driven by higher demand for visas.

Latest Backlog Data

According to INC, the processing of applications within service standards has shown mixed results. Citizenship applications processed within standards fell by 1.50%, while permanent residence saw an increase of 8.04%.

However, temporary residence applications processed within standards dropped by 7.77%.

Outlook for Canada’s Immigration Backlog

Reports inform that IRCC aims to address the backlog through several initiatives, including improved resource allocation and technology use.

Projections indicate a 20-30% reduction in backlog by mid-2025, contingent on effectively managing the high demand for temporary residence visas.

What To know

Reports note that the backlog, especially in the temporary residence category, affects prospective immigrants and students, which would lead to extended processing times.

Although, improvements in permanent residence processing are a positive development for those seeking long-term settlement.

Applicants are advised to keep their applications up to date to minimize delays.