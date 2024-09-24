The Lagos State Government has announced the largest seizure of styrofoam in the Ifako/Ijaye area of the state.

This action is in line with its decision to ban the usage and distribution of single-use plastics, particularly non-biodegradable styrofoam, due to the environmental challenges they pose in the densely populated state.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) carried out this enforcement drive on Monday following intelligence reports, as contained in a post made by the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Accompanying the commissioner’s post, video footage showed officials of the LAGESC filling up several trucks with the seized styrofoam.

“Following intelligence, the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) were able to trace and make the largest seizure of styrofoam in the state,” Wahab’s post read in part..

The statement further reiterated the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources’ commitment to ensuring a healthy and safer environment for all Lagosians.

What you should know

Single-use plastic products (SUPs) are designed for one-time use before being discarded, leading to significant environmental and health impacts globally. Styrofoam, a trademarked brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam (XPS), is commonly used for building insulation and as disposable plates in eateries and catering.

In January 2024, the Lagos State Government announced a ban on the usage and distribution of single-use plastics, particularly non-biodegradable styrofoam, across the state.

This decision was prompted by the substantial environmental damage caused by such plastics in the densely populated region.

Enforcement of the ban officially began in February, and over the past months, the Lagos State Government has seized numerous quantities of styrofoam.

The state government tasked the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (AWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) with implementing the enforcement drive immediately, clamping down on production companies and distribution outlets to prevent further distribution.

The Lagos State Government explained that these actions are supported by several enabling laws and regulations, including the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation of 2009, established under the NESREA Act, which prohibits single-use plastics but has lacked enforcement. Additionally, the 2017 State Environmental Management and Protection Law empowers the state to “prevent, stop, or discontinue any activity that harms human health or the environment.”

The government urged producers, distributors, and end-users of styrofoam to take the ban seriously and seek alternatives, warning that non-compliance could result in heavy fines and penalties, including the sealing of premises. It cautioned that violators might also be required to cover the costs of cleaning up their products from roads and drainage channels, which can amount to tens of millions of naira daily.