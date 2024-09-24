The Canadian government has unveiled a policy that allows eligible Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) applicants to apply for open work permits. This initiative, as reported by TravelBiz, is effective from August 11th, 2024, to December 31st, 2024; and aims to provide applicants with the ability to work anywhere in Canada while they await permanent residency.

About Open-Work Visa:

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), an open work permit lets you work for any employer, except for one that either is:

listed as ineligible on the list of employers who have failed to comply with the conditions, or

regularly offers striptease, erotic dance, escort services, or erotic massages

IRCC informs that you can only get an open work permit in specific situations, and that open work permits are not job-specific, so your employer doesn’t need:

A labour market impact assessment from Employment and Social Development Canada

Proof that an employer has submitted an offer of employment through the Employer Portal and paid the employer compliance fee

In most cases, you will have to pay the open work permit holder fee at the same time that you pay the work permit fee. The immigration body advises applicants to check the fee list for the most up-to-date application fees.

Open work permit restrictions

You may have restrictions listed on your open work permit. Restrictions can include things like -The type of job you can hold

Example: You may need a medical exam to work in some jobs. -The location where you can work

Example: If you have an open work permit under the provincial nominee class, you may only be able to work in a specific province. IRCC further informs that if you have a restricted open work permit, your restrictions will be listed on your work permit.

Who Can Apply?

IRCC informs that one may be eligible for an open work permit if one is:

An international student who graduated from a designated learning institution and is eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program

A student who’s no longer able to meet the costs of your studies (destitute student)

Have an employer-specific work permit and are being abused or at risk of being abused about your job in Canada

If you are a dependent family member of someone who applied for permanent residence

If you are the spouse, common-law partner, or dependent child of a low- or high-skilled worker

If you are the spouse or common-law partner of an international student

If you are the spouse or common-law partner of an applicant of the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program or the Atlantic Immigration Program

If you are a refugee, refugee claimant, protected person or you’re their family member

If you are under an unenforceable removal order

If you are a temporary resident permit holder

If you are in Canada and being sponsored as a spouse, common-law partner, conjugal partner, or accompanying dependent child

If you are a Quebec investor who received a Quebec Notice of Intent to Select

In each of these situations, you must meet additional criteria to be eligible.

Eligibility Criteria

Those eligible for the open work permit are contingent upon meeting specific conditions, according to TravelBiz, interested candidates must be:

Valid Work Permit Holders: Individuals must possess a valid work permit. Also those who have applied for a new permit and possess a support letter from their province or territory qualify to apply.

Expired Work Permit Holders: Applicants whose work permits expire on or after May 7th, 2024, and who have submitted a renewal application are also eligible. It is essential to meet reinstatement requirements to avoid complications.

Work Permit Extension Applicants: If an applicant has sought an extension after May 7th, 2024, and has received approval, they may apply for the open work permit.

Application Process for the Open Work Permit

The process of applying for an open work permit involves several key steps. TravelBiz informs that one must:

Complete Your Work Permit Application: Start by filling out the application form accurately. Ensure all personal details, including your name, address, and contact information, are correct. Review all required documentation, such as your passport and work history. Submit a Support Letter: Obtain a support letter from the provincial or territorial government that nominated you. This letter must confirm that you are a nominee in good standing and support your application for the open work permit.

Attach Your Employer’s Letter of Offer: Secure a letter from your current or prospective employer detailing the terms of employment.

This document should outline the job title, duties, salary, and duration of employment. It must be signed by an authorized company representative. By following these steps and ensuring all documentation is complete, applicants can navigate the process smoothly and access job opportunities across Canada while awaiting permanent residency.

A Step Forward for Immigrants

The introduction of open work permits for PNP applicants represents a significant advancement in supporting immigrants in Canada. By providing increased flexibility and job security, this policy seeks to enhance the experience of PNP candidates and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.