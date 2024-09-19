The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results, which followed the completion of the marking exercise conducted from Monday, 19th August to Sunday, 8th September 2024.

The results were announced by NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday.

The examination was held from Wednesday, 19th June to Friday, 26th July 2024, with over 1.3 million candidates sitting for the exam across Nigeria. The marking process was completed in less than a month, enabling the timely release of results

Wushishi revealed that 1,376,436 candidates sat for the examination, with the results being made available about two months after the final exam. A total of 8,407 candidates were caught engaging in unethical practices. This marks a significant reduction compared to the 12,030 cases recorded in the 2023 examination.

Candidates can now check their results online through the NECO official website or via SMS. The online results system www.results.neco.gov.ng, allows for easy viewing of examination outcomes.

Ensure you have your NECO examination number, the examination year, a valid email address, and a NECO result checking token

To buy a NECO Result Checking Token(scratch card) Visit the NECO Results website at https://result.neco.gov.ng. If you have an account, log in if not register by providing your details and select ‘Purchase Token’.

How to check the 2024 SSCE results through the online portal

Visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/

Select your examination year as “2024” and choose the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, or GIFTED).

Enter the token sent to the mobile number you provided during registration.

Enter your registration number.

Click on the “Check my result” button.

How to check your 2024 NECO result via text message (SMS)

On your phone, type NECOExamNoPIN*ExamYear (without spaces). For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your PIN is 6864123459678, and you’re checking the 2024 result, your message should look like this:

NECO12345678AB6864123459678*2024

Send the message to the official NECO result-checking SMS number.

You will receive a text message containing your result.

Important Notes:

You can buy result token can also be bought from any accredited vendor.

Double-check that all information is typed correctly and that the message is sent to the official SMS number.

If you don’t receive your result after a few minutes, try sending the message again.

For any issues with checking your result, contact NECO customer support.