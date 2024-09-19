The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the results of the June/July 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), revealing that 60.55 percent of candidates achieved five credits or more in English Language and Mathematics.

The announcement, according to News Agency of Nigeria, was made by the NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger.

The results provide a key assessment of academic achievement at the senior secondary level. Not only for the candidates but also for educational stakeholders, as they reflect the overall performance and integrity of the examination process in Nigeria.

Examination Registration and Participation

Data provided by Wushishi revealed that a total of 1,376,423 candidates registered for the exam, which included 706,950 males and 669,473 females. Of those, 1,367,736 candidates participated in the examination, comprising 702,112 males and 665,624 females.

Wushishi reported that ‘828,284 candidates earned five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, which represents 60.55% of those who sat for the exam.

In total, 1,147,597 candidates secured five credits or more, regardless of English and Mathematics, accounting for 83.90% of all participants.

Reduction in Examination Malpractices

The professor noted a decrease in the number of candidates involved in examination malpractice this year compared to 2023.

He stated, “The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2024 is 8,437 as against 12,030 in 2023, which shows a reduction of 30.1%”

Despite this positive trend, Wushishi highlighted that 40 schools were identified as having engaged in mass cheating during the examination.

“During the conduct of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), 40 schools were found to have been involved in whole school cheating in 17 states,” he said.

These schools will be invited to NECO for discussions regarding appropriate sanctions.

Wushishi mentioned that a school in Ekiti was recommended for de-recognition due to mass cheating in two core subjects and one science subject. Also, 21 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision and other forms of misconduct in 12 states.

Accessing Examination Results

Wushishi encouraged all candidates who participated in the examination to visit the NECO website to view their results. He stated,

“Candidates can access their results on the NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration number.”

The announcement marks an important milestone in the academic calendar, as the council’s efforts to reduce malpractice indicate a commitment to maintaining standards in the education system.