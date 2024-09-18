The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has closed an illegal cosmetics manufacturing facility at Benue Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State, in a significant enforcement operation targeting counterfeit products.

In a post shared by NAFDAC on X (formerly Twitter), the agency revealed that its officers uncovered large quantities of unregistered chemicals, expired products, and packaging materials intended for the production of fake cosmetics.

Over 1,200 cartons of counterfeit goods were seized from the location. Expired cosmetics were reportedly being revalidated for sale, raising serious concerns about consumer safety.

The agency also confiscated equipment used in the illicit manufacturing process, such as mini-mixing containers, unlabelled chemicals, batch coding materials, and thinners.

These materials were transported to NAFDAC’s office for further investigation. The agency estimates the street value of the confiscated goods at approximately N50 million.

NAFDAC has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health by clamping down on illegal and unregulated products in the Nigerian market. In a statement, the agency urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing cosmetics, particularly from unverified sources, and to report any suspicious products to NAFDAC for further action.

This operation underscores NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to combat the production and distribution of counterfeit goods, which pose significant risks to public health and safety.

The agency has emphasized that such enforcement actions are part of a broader strategy to ensure that only regulated and certified products reach consumers, safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s cosmetics market.

What to Know

In a related development, about 5 months ago NAFDAC sealed several unregistered bakeries and water-packaging companies operating without the agency’s approval in Plateau State.

According to Mr. Shaba Mohammed, Director of NAFDAC’s North Central Zone, the closure followed inspections that revealed substandard Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the water-packaging firms. As a result, these companies were shut down to prevent the circulation of potentially unsafe products.

In addition to this, numerous patent medicine stores were sealed for selling expired and unregistered medical products. The raid, part of NAFDAC’s routine inspections in local government areas such as Dengi, Wase, Yelwa Shendam, and Namu, was aimed at enforcing compliance with safety standards and protecting public health.

Mr. Mohammed emphasized that NAFDAC remains committed to ensuring only certified and safe products are available to Nigerian consumers.

He urged the public to be vigilant, choosing only NAFDAC-registered goods, and to report any suspicious or expired products.

He also reiterated that businesses found violating the agency’s regulations would face appropriate sanctions, while advising aspiring entrepreneurs to seek guidance on product registration to avoid penalties.