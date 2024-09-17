The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has defended its decision to review boarding fees in the state’s model colleges, stating that the previous fee of N35,000 per term is no longer realistic given the rising costs of providing essential services.

The Ministry, in a statement, emphasized that the review was necessary to ensure the welfare of students in boarding schools.

They noted the fact that the N35,000 boarding fee, which has been in place since 2021, is no longer sustainable given the current economic climate.

“The N35,000 boarding fees being paid since 2021 are not realistic in 2024. Ideally, none of our parents will testify to the reasonability of feeding a child of 12 to 18 years with N35,000 for three months.

“Noting that a comparative analysis of Federal and State public schools with boarding facilities across the country shows that the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is still very considerate of the reviewed rate despite the incomparable cost of food and other expenses,” the statement read

The Lagos State Government continues to provide free education in 1,021 primary schools, 369 junior secondary schools, and 329 senior secondary schools, including the 32 model colleges, which are boarding schools except for Vetland Junior and Senior Secondary Schools.

Boarding fees

The Ministry noted that the enrolment of students in boarding schools is an individual choice for parents, and those who opt for it are expected to pay boarding fees at the start of every school term.

These fees are used for feeding, janitorial services, and other miscellaneous costs that ensure students are well taken care of in the hostels. They also cover energy costs, such as fuel and cooking gas, which are crucial for preparing meals for the students.

According to the Ministry, “the concern of ensuring better welfare for our model college students, who are about one per cent of the entire basic and secondary school student population in public schools in the State, necessitated the increase in boarding fees.”

It further explained that model college students benefit from the same privileges as their peers in non-boarding public schools, including free education, provision of educational infrastructure, free technology devices, adequate security in schools, and the payment of terminal examination fees such as WAEC, which the Lagos State Government covers for all public school students.

Nutrition

The Ministry highlighted the importance of providing nutritious food to boarding students, not just for their physical growth but also for mental alertness and academic success.

“Nutritious food is not just for physical growth but also mental alertness. The Ministry certainly don’t want our students in boarding schools to look gaunt and lack the skill of critical thinking,” it stated.

The statement concluded by calling on parents to cooperate with the government in ensuring the health and well-being of students.

Backstory

Parents from Oriwu Model College in Ikorodu, Lagos State, staged a peaceful protest against the Lagos State Government’s decision to increase boarding fees.

The fees, which had previously been set at N35,000, were suddenly raised to N100,000, sparking concerns among parents who are already grappling with the economic challenges facing the country.

Mr. Kazeem Oladuni, the Chairman of the Parents Forum Association (PFA) at Oriwu Model College, voiced the collective frustration, appealing to the Lagos State Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision and restore the previous fees.