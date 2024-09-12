Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa launched the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage for the informal sector residents of the state, including artisans, market women, farmers, commercial transport operators, and private sector workers.

The launch took place at the International Culture and Event Centre (Dome) in Akure where Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted that ORANGHIS will cover a range of medical services, from treatment for malaria, respiratory tract infections, hypertension, and diabetes to surgeries such as appendicitis, hernia, and fibroid operations.

The scheme also includes antenatal and postnatal services, neonatal care, and immunisation.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to affordable healthcare, stating, “I am delighted that we have been able to create a sustainable source of funding that lowers the financial barriers to healthcare for our residents. It is on this premise that I stand to usher in a breath of fresh air in our healthcare delivery system with the Orange Health Insurance Scheme, designed for those in the informal sector.”

The Governor highlighted the significance of collective efforts in improving healthcare accessibility and affordability. “Health is a fundamental human right and a critical indicator of human development,” he added.

He also reflected on the previous success of ORANGHIS among public servants, a project initiated by his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Other healthcare initiatives in the state

Aiyedatiwa also outlined other ongoing healthcare initiatives under his administration, such as the Abiyamo Maternal and Child Health Insurance Scheme.

This scheme, operational since 2019, has already provided benefits to over 46,740 residents by covering antenatal care, delivery, and essential services for pregnant women and young children.

“I urge all political leaders, philanthropists, and individuals to enrol themselves and their communities in this life-changing programme. Together, we can improve our health indices and ensure qualitative healthcare delivery across Ondo State.” He said

Future prospects

Dr. Abiodun Oyeneyin, Director-General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission (ODCHC), described health insurance as a crucial solution for Nigeria’s health challenges. He projected that by 2027, Ondo State will rank among the top five states in Nigeria with the highest health insurance coverage.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority, commended the government’s commitment to subsidizing ORANGHIS premiums.

Additionally, Dr. Dele David, State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, praised the state’s dedication to universal health coverage and assured continued support to enhance healthcare delivery.

What you should know

Lagos State also launched the Ilera Eko Standard Jaara Health Insurance Scheme, offering affordable healthcare plans to residents.

The scheme is designed to serve individuals and families with annual premiums ranging from N15,000 for individuals to N80,000 for a family of six. Additional dependents below 23 years can be enrolled for N10,000 per year.

The Ilera Eko plan covers a variety of healthcare services, including specialized treatments in Cardiology, ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), and Orthopedics, along with telemedicine and annual medical screenings.

The Lagos State government has heavily subsidized the premiums to ensure that residents, especially those in the informal sector, can access healthcare without significant financial burdens.

The informal sector, which makes up about 70% of Lagos’ population, is the primary focus of this scheme, targeting market traders, artisans, and grassroots stakeholders.