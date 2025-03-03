Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of 1,010 teachers for secondary schools in the state.

The Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) carried out a screening process, which involved thousands of applicants.

Aiyedatiwa’s approval, according to Channels TV, is seen as a necessary step to strengthen the education sector, particularly in secondary schools, where there has been a pressing need for qualified teaching staff.

The recruitment drive, which began last year, is aimed at addressing the growing shortage of teachers in public schools across the state.

Reports of successful candidates

A statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, revealed that the list of successful candidates will be published online on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, the names of the selected candidates will also be displayed at TESCOM’s headquarters and zonal offices across the state.

Adeniyan further clarified that only the successful candidates are expected to begin their documentation process immediately.

He also mentioned that while the recruitment process for secondary school teachers had been finalized, the selection of teachers for primary schools was still in progress.

“While the final list for the secondary school candidates was approved by the governor on Friday, that of the primary school candidates is currently undergoing its finishing touches,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decision to approve the employment of 1,010 secondary school teachers follows a similar move last year, when he approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers for both secondary and primary schools.

However, while the recruitment for secondary school teachers has been concluded, the process for primary school teachers is still being finalized.

This move is expected to improve the quality of education in Ondo State, as the new teachers will help alleviate the teacher shortage and provide better learning experiences for students in public schools across the state.

Commitment to enhancing education and addressing teacher shortage

The approval of 1,010 secondary school teachers by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is supposed to show the state government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Ondo.

By addressing the critical shortage of teachers in public schools, this initiative will contribute to the development of the state’s educational sector.

As the recruitment process continues, the administration’s efforts underline the importance of investing in education as a means for the future of Ondo’s youth community.