Cutix Plc, an electric cable manufacturer, has reported a pre-tax profit of N1.2 billion for the period ended 31st January 2025, up from N1.1 billion during the same period the previous year.

This represents a 12.29% increase year-over-year, as outlined in its financial statements published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company also experienced a revenue increase of 40.43%, reaching N11.8 billion compared to N8.4 billion reported last year, with Cables and Wire Sales making up 77% of total revenue.

Additionally, Cutix Plc’s total assets rose by 14.90% year-over-year to N8.1 billion, up from N7 billion the previous year, indicating an improvement in the company’s financial standing.

Key highlights

Revenue: N11.8 billion, +40.43% YoY

Cost of Sales: N9.5 billion, +52.59% YoY

Gross Profit: N2.2 billion, +4.7% YoY

Selling and Distribution Expenses: N134.1 million, -12.98% YoY

Administrative Expenses: N885.3 million, +22.36% YoY

Operating Profit: N1.2 billion, -3.25% YoY

Other Income: N311.8 million, +182.37% YoY

Finance Cost: N263.7 million, +9.07% YoY

Pre-tax: N1.2 billion, +12.29% YoY

Total Assets: N8.1 billion, +14.90% YoY

Commentary

Cutix Plc reported a revenue increase of 40.43%, reaching N11.8 billion compared to N8.4 billion the previous year.

Cables and Wire Sales contributed significantly, amounting to N9.1 billion and representing 77.1% of total sales, while Armored Cable Sales accounted for N2.6 billion, or 22.6%.

Despite this revenue growth, the company faced a substantial rise in sales costs, which surged by 52.59% year-over-year to N9.5 billion, up from N6.2 billion.

Nevertheless, Cutix managed a slight increase in gross profit of 4.7%, totaling N2.2 billion compared to N2.1 billion in the previous year.

The company reduced its selling and distribution expenses to N134.1 million from N154.1 million last year, with a notable portion allocated to advertising and promotions, amounting to N72.9 million.

However, administrative expenses rose by 22.36%, reaching N885.3 million, compared to N723.5 million in 2023.

Other income demonstrated significant growth, climbing by 182.37% year-over-year to N311.8 million, up from N110.4 million, with sales of scrap contributing a substantial N293.7 million.

On the downside, finance costs increased by 9.07% to N263.7 million, largely driven by interest on commercial papers.

Ultimately, Cutix Plc’s pre-tax profit reached N1.2 billion, reflecting a 12.29% increase from N1.1 billion reported the previous year.

Assets position

As of 31st January 2025, Cutix Plc reported a year-over-year growth in total assets of 14.90%, reaching N8.1 billion compared to N7 billion the previous year.

Non-current assets experienced a notable increase, rising from N1.2 billion to N2.3 billion, primarily driven by investments in property, plant, and equipment.

Current assets totaled N5.7 billion, with inventories accounting for N4 billion and trade and other receivables comprising N1.4 billion.