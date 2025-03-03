The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated that its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is not conducted over the internet but rather through a Local Area Network (LAN).

This clarification was made by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) to his office in Bwari on February 25, 2025.

Prof. Oloyede clarified that the misconception that the UTME depends on internet connectivity has contributed to concerns about potential technical glitches during the 2025 examination.

“The Board uses Local Area Network (LAN), which is a computer network that interconnects computers within a limited area such as a residence, campus, or building, using its own network protocols and is locally managed,” the statement read.

Oloyede explained that LANs enable data distribution and network sharing within a confined area. He emphasized that the data is encrypted and secured with additional safety measures before being made accessible on candidates’ computer terminals to initiate the examination.

Mandatory NIN for registration

On JAMB’s partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Prof. Oloyede reaffirmed that possessing a National Identification Number (NIN) remains a prerequisite for UTME registration.

He addressed concerns regarding data correction and changes obtained from NIMC, cautioning that any modifications must be justified.

“Change can occur when it becomes inevitable and where there is an apparent error, but this would not be done without a footnote to safeguard the integrity of the system,” he said

He advised candidates and stakeholders to utilize the “REQUERY” feature on JAMB’s portal to resolve any discrepancies instead of attempting to erase or alter historical records.

Prof. Oloyede also clarified that UTME registration is distinct from school-based examinations like those conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

He urged stakeholders to recognize this difference and ensure compliance with JAMB’s registration protocols.

